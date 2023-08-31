Which Streaming Service is the Nebraska vs Minnesota Game on?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) kick off their 2023 football seasons with a Big Ten showdown on Thursday, August 31 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nebraska vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nebraska vs Minnesota live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Preview

The Matt Rhule Era begins for Nebraska, who finished with an unimpressive 4-8 mark last season. Nebraska put up 22.6 points a game on offense last year, while allowing over 27 points a game defensively. That’s no recipe for success, so it was no surprise when the Huskers elected to fire former coach Scott Frost in favor of the former Temple and Carolina Panthers coach.

“What’s the game going to come down to, besides turnovers, the obvious things?” Rhule said heading into the game. “Can we win some third downs, on both sides of the ball, against a team that does it really well?”

Those questions will be answered soon enough, but the new Nebraska coach thinks this game could go down to the wire. “How we play going into the fourth quarter, through the fourth quarter, that determines who you are,” Rhule added. “The first game is really important to me obviously, but how we play to the end of the year. We want to be a team that gets better every game, gets better every drive, through the season.”

On the other side, Minnesota finished with a 9-4 mark last year, going 5-4 in the Big Ten.

Redshirt sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis, who completed 60-of-111 passes for 946 yards, three TDs and four interceptions in limited snaps last year, will be the new QB under center for the Gophers.

Head coach P.J. Fleck, beginning his seventh season with Minnesota, is 5-1 over his career against the Huskers, and he has his team in for a difficult schedule this year.

“On the field you want to win at the highest level,” Fleck said. “This is why this schedule is the most opportunistic schedule in the country. Is it challenging? Yes. Do I ignore that? No, but I’m in charge of putting it in young people’s minds of how to go attack this thing. They know how hard that’s going to be,” Fleck added. “And they’ve trained since January for it, which doesn’t promise you anything, but it gives you a better chance. And we keep stacking chances on top of each other.”

The Gophers leave the all-time series against the Cornhuskers, 36-25-2. Minnesota is 24-13-2 in home games against Nebraska. The Huskers are 7-5 against the Gophers since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. These two teams met last season in November of 2022, when Minnesota won, 20-13.