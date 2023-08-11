How to Watch Packers vs Bengals Preseason Game Without Cable

The Jordan Love era officially kicks off on Friday, August 11 when the Green Bay Packers head to Paycor Stadium Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Bengals at 7 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Packers or Bengals market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Rockford, IL (WTVO My-17.2)

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Wausau, WI (WAOW ABC-9); Quad Cities (WHBF CBS-4); Marquette, MI (WLUC Fox-6.2); Peoria, IL (WYZZ Fox-43); Rockford, IL (WTVO My-17.2)

Applicable areas: Quad Cities; Des Moines, IA; Cincinnati, OH; Lima, OH

Applicable areas: Quad Cities; Des Moines, IA; Cincinnati, OH; Lima, OH

Packers vs Bengals Preview

With former longtime starter Aaron Rodgers gone to New York to play for the Jets, the air and energy around Green Bay feels different. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says Love will see significant playing time this preseason.

“You can’t give him enough reps,” LaFleur said about Love. “Just making those incremental improvements and becoming more consistent on a daily basis. I’m really excited. He definitely has complete command of our offense. There’s no doubt about it. He’s put the work in, he knows the ins and outs. Now it’s going to apply that in a real situation.”

Other players to watch for the Green and Gold include offensive lineman Zach Tom, 2022 third-round tackle Sean Rhyan and rookie wide receiver Luke Musgrave.

On the other side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a non-contact calf injury, and he won’t play at all during the preseason. That leaves free agent addition and nine-year veteran Trevor Siemian and 2021 practice squad member Jake Browning as the team’s primary signal-callers. Look for them both to get tons of snaps in order to get acclimated to Cincy’s offense.

“This has been really good for Jake to have these opportunities,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said about his backup QBs. “We think highly of him. He’s locked in and he brings something to the table in the quarterback room. He’s a talented player who makes things happen when he’s out there. He’s done a really good job of evolving in our offense the last couple of years, and now he’s getting a chance to get a lot of reps with Trevor.”

A number of Bengals draft picks should be on display in this one, including defensive end Myles Murphy (first round), cornerback DJ Turner II (second), safety Jordan Battle (third), wide receiver Charlie Jones (fourth) and halfback Chase Brown (fifth).

The broadcast crew for this game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), former Green Bay fullback John Kuhn ( color analyst) and Lance Allan (sideline reporter).

This will be the first preseason meeting between these two squads since the 2012, when Green Bay won on the road, 27-13. Their last meeting during the regular season was in October of 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. Green Bay won in overtime, 25-22.