How to Watch Patriots vs Texans Preseason Game Without Cable

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots will kick off their respective 2023 preseason campaigns at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Patriots or Texans market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Texans vs Patriots Preview

The Patriots had an 8-9 record last season, missing the playoffs for the second time since 2019. Bill Belichick enlisted former Texans coach Bill O’Brien to be New England’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, so it will be interesting to see his effect on the team, although it likely won’t be felt much during the preseason.

The Texans finished with a lowly 3-13-1 mark last season, the second-worst record in the NFL. They had the league’s 30th ranked defense and 31st ranked offense, and they also have several new faces on staff, led by a new coach and a rookie quarterback.

“Right now, as I see it, guys going out, hopefully getting a couple of series depending on how it goes,” Texans first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans said about his squad’s preseason contest against the Pats, before noting the team’s No. 2 overall pick, C.J. Stroud, will get the nod to start. “[Stroud] will go out there as well. Most of our guys will get work.”

Stroud and third-year QB Davis Mills are the top two signal-callers on Houston’s depth chart, so Stroud will need to look the part during the preseason to stay QB1.

“That’s when you can really judge on where a guy is based on game situations,” Ryans added, in reference to evaluating Stroud. “Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game.”

On the other side, expect quarterback Mac Jones to get some playing time, with his likely backup Bailey Zappe getting the majority of the game’s snaps. Jones finished with 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his second season, and now, heading into Year 3, he’ll need to prove he can lead the Patriots.

So far, Jones says he’s loving the addition of O’Brien. “I’ve been very happy with Coach O’Brien and all of us have,” Jones said heading into the matchup against the Texans. “We’re just trying to raise the standard here and just do it right every day. I feel like just trying to be consistent is our biggest thing.”

The Texans and Pats last met in the preseason in 2017, with Houston winning, 27-23. Here’s a look at the preseason schedules for both teams:

Texans:

Thursday, August 10 at 7 PM ET: at. New England Patriots

Saturday, August 19 at 4 PM ET: vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday, August 27 at 8 PM ET: at New Orleans Saints

Patriots: