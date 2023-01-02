Surviving R Kelly Part 3 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The third part of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, subtitled “The Final Chapter,” is premiering on Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ Preview

Play

Official Trailer | Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter | Lifetime The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series Surviving R. Kelly concludes with the final installment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard… 2022-12-14T20:03:50Z

“Surviving R. Kelly” is a docuseries exploring the sexual abuse allegations against singer Robert “R.” Kelly; in June 2022, the singer was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes. The first part of the docuseries aired over three nights in January 2019; the second part aired over three nights in January 2020. Now the third part will air over two nights on January 2 and January 3, both beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.

The third part of the series will focus on the fall out of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. The Lifetime press release reads:

The groundbreaking, Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated, documentary series Surviving R. Kelly concludes with the final installment following the former R&B superstar as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world. Night one follows Angelo Clary’s recount of Azriel Clary’s journey as its revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. The family also details the intimidation tactics launched at the family by R. Kelly supporters while legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces. Night one also provides an inside look at the aftermath of the infamous gun threat at the premiere screening of the documentary. Night two will focus on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does who take the stand as new survivors also emerge. The series concludes with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly. With over 60 voices and testimonials, “Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” brings the epic saga to a fitting conclusion. Resources will drive to the National Sexual Assault Hotline and to RAINN as part premiere on air, and on social.

The first two episodes are titled “30 Years in the Making” and “Taking the Stand” and their description reads, “R. Kelly’s New York Federal trial is underway; survivors and their family members bravely recount harrowing stories that paved the way to the monumental day.”

Then on January 3, comes two episodes titled “Jane Doe #1” and “The Verdict.” Their description reads, “Aaliyah, Jane Doe #1, becomes the cornerstone of the New York Federal trial; a new survivor comes forward after nearly 30 years of remaining quiet.”

“Surviving R. Kelly” The Final Chapter” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.