How to Watch White Sox Games Online Without Cable in 2022

After capturing their first division title in over a decade last year, the Chicago White Sox enter the 2022 season with a stacked roster and World Series aspirations.

In 2022, most White Sox games will be locally televised on NBC Sports Chicago, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NBC Sports Chicago), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every White Sox game live online in 2022, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the White Sox Market

If You’re Out of the White Sox Market

White Sox Season Preview 2022

Chicago returns a roster full of talent that won 93 games last season. The White Sox haven’t won a playoff series since 2005, but that could change this year.

While the White Sox kept its starting rotation and much of its lineup intact, the White Sox also added key players who could bolster the team’s championship aspirations.

2021 Season Review

Chicago went 93-69 and won the American League Central Division but fell to the Houston Astros 3-1 in the Division Series.

Tim Anderson led a talented White Sox lineup in batting with a .309 mark. The White Sox finished four in the AL for batting and fifth for runs scored.

Chicago also had one of the best pitching staffs in the AL with a team ERA of 3.73 for second in the league. The White Sox gave up the fewest hits, runs, and home runs last season.

Key Transactions for 2022

Free Agency: The White Sox signed Josh Harrison from the Oakland Athletics in March.

Trade: Chicago added some championship pedigree with acquiring A.J. Pollock via a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which won the World Series in 2020. The White Sox dealt pitcher Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for Pollock.

AJ Pollock was one of LA’s best players in the 2021 postseason. This Chicago White Sox should find this experience extremely helpful in 2022. pic.twitter.com/B2YV066F9Q — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) April 2, 2022

Projected Lineup

Yasmani Grandal, C: Grandal hit .240 for 62 RBI and 23 home runs in 2021. Jose Abreu, 1B: Abreu batted .261 for 30 home runs and 117 RBI last season. Josh Harrison, 2B: Harrison averaged .254 at the plate with 22 RBI and 19 runs scored in 48 games for the Athletics. Yoan Moncada, 3B: Moncada batted .263 with 61 RBI, 14 home runs and 33 doubles in 2021. Tim Anderson, SS: Anderson hit .309 for 61 RBI, 17 home runs and 29 doubles last season. He also accrued 18 stolen bases. Eloy Jimenez, LF: Jimenez hit .249 for 37 RBI, 10 home runs, and 23 runs scored in 55 games played. Luis Robert, CF: Robert batted .338 for 43 RBI, 13 home runs, and 42 runs scored in 68 games played. A.J. Pollock, RF: Pollock averaged .297 at the plate for the Dodgers in 2021. He hit 21 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Andrew Vaughn, DH: Vaughn hit .235 for 48 RBI, 15 home runs and 56 runs scored in 2021.

Projected Starting Rotation

Lucas Giolito, RHP: Giolito went 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 2021. Lance Lynn, RHP: Lynn posted a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts for an 11-6 record in 2021. Dylan Cease, RHP: Cease went 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 226 strikeouts last season. Dallas Kuechel, LHP: Kuechel had a 5.28 ERA and 95 strikeouts but went 9-9 last year. Michael Kopech, RHP: Kopech had a 3.50 ERA and 103 strikeouts for a 4-3 record.

Projected lineups based on ESPN, CBS Sports, and MLB.com.