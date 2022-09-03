Where to Watch Wofford vs Chattanooga Football 2022

Wofford takes on Chattanooga in FCS action on Saturday, September 3.

Wofford vs Chattanooga Preview

Wofford and Chattanooga meet in a key early-season FCS matchup on Saturday.

The Mocs enter the season ranked No. 12 in the FCS, and they can get off to a good start in the Southern Conference against Wofford. Chattanooga returns plenty of talent to make a strong run this year.

“I’m more excited to watch this group play than anytime I’ve been here because the things they have done since January. And the way they have tried to go through and do things right,” Mocs head coach Rusty Wright said via WDEF.

Wofford fell short in their last meeting in 2021 when the Mocs rolled 35-10. The Mocs seeks a third-consecutive win in the series.

Chattanooga also seeks a more Chattanooga-like season. The Mocs went 6-5 and missed the playoffs.

“When I got here, it was really hard because it wasn’t the same place I left, and it had only been two years,” Wright said via The Times Free Press Gene Henley. “I remember that first fall camp, I called a team meeting, shut the door and kicked all the coaches out, and I’m just in there with the players and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ This wasn’t the place I left, and these were guys we brought in here and they weren’t where they should be.

“I’m not knocking that previous group, Wright added. “It’s just a completely different philosophical-type deal, but it was not the same tone and the same mindset about going and getting things done.”

Once a playoff team, Wofford looks to turn things around from a 1-10 record in 2021.