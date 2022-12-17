WSU vs Fresno State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Washington State takes on Fresno State in the LA Bowl on Saturday, December 17, in Los Angeles.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Washington State vs Fresno State streaming live online:

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl 2022 Preview

Washington State (7-5) and Fresno State (9-4) features a matchup between two evenly-matched squads in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday.

“I always look at bowl games as a reward. As a team you can go out there, create connections, and have fun,” Washington State head coach Jack Dickert said via ABC 30.

“It’s still a player’s game,” Dickert added. “It’s still guys going out there and executing in the moments.”

Quarterback Cameron Ward has been solid for Washington State this season. Ward has 3,094 yards passing for 23 touchdowns versus eight interceptions.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener likewise has been solid for his team. He has 2,616 yards passing for 18 touchdowns versus three interceptions this fall.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper gives Haener a big go-to target with 80 receptions for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns. Bulldogs running back Jordan Mims makes plays on the ground with 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

WSU likewise has a solid running back with Nakia Watson, who has 736 yards and eight touchdowns this fall. Cougars wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling provides a go-to target for Ward with 51 catches for 602 yards and five touchdowns this year.

The Cougars won three of their last four games going into bowl season. In-state rival Washington beat the Cougars 51-33 on November 26, which ended a three-game winning streak.

WSU has played ranked teams close overall this season with one-score losses to Oregon and Utah. USC beat the Cougars by two scores in October, 30-14.

Fresno State meanwhile has been on a tear since a poor start to the season. The Bulldogs won eight-straight to close the regular season after a 1-4 start.

“In this day and age, when you go 1-4 and social media is beating you down, to have have the team believe that hey just pay attention to what’s going on in here,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford said via ABC 30.

Boise State dropped the Bulldogs to 1-4 in a 40-20 win on October 8, but the Bulldogs bounced back with gradually stronger wins. FSU capped its turnaround with a 28-16 win over Boise State a second time around in the Mountain West title game.

“We have a tradition of being highly competitive no matter who we play. We have great kids on our team,” Tedford said via ABC 30.

FSU tangled with Pac-12 teams twice early in the season and came a field goal shy of Oregon State, now ranked No. 14, in a 35-32 loss on September 10. The Bulldogs also lost to USC 45-17.