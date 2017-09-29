FIFA 18: Meet The Journey’s Real Life Alex Hunter

Fans of the FIFA soccer video game have come to love Alex Hunter. Hunter is the lead character in FIFA’s The Journey, an interactive mode where players can control Hunter’s every move, from what color hoodie he wears to how he answers media questions.

Adetomiwa Edun, who is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, is the actor who stars as Hunter. Edun is back again to play Hunter in FIFA 18 for the next installment in The Journey story. Edun is a versatile actor who has played starring roles in both television and film, in addition to his FIFA appearance.

According to IMDB, Edun has played in a number of movies including Cinderella, What Happened to Monday and Dying of the Light. He has appeared in the TV shows Elementary, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Legends and Bates Motel.

For FIFA fans, Edun will always be known as Alex Hunter given the number of hours users have logged playing as Hunter in The Journey mode. This is a distinction Edun seems okay with as he explained in an interview with Vice.

Video games are definitely a cool thing to be involved in. The way that video gaming technology has come along, it’s now a mash up of genres. The Journey is designed to give a filmic experience to players. In movies, we’re drawn in because we empathize with the characters; and here, you’re the lead character, but you also have control not only over the path he walks, but also determining your own story via the dialogue choices you make.

FIFA 18 marks Edun’s second straight year playing Hunter. The Journey is as interactive a mode as you can get in a sports game. Fans get to check Hunter’s Twitter mentions, pick out his wardrobe and add tattoos if that’s your preference.

This year, you will start with Hunter playing for the club of your choice as your success on the pitch and decisions away from soccer impact your overall rating.