Hurricane Irma Marco Island: Aftermath Videos & Photos

Getty

Hurricane Irma ripped through Marco Island, leaving a trail of chaos and disorder in her wake. “Naples and Marco Island registered the strongest winds during the storm, topping out at 142 mph in Naples,” CBS News reported.

Five deaths have been reported in Florida in connection with Irma thus far, and at least 2 million people are without power. Two of the deaths include a Florida sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer whom were both killed after crashing head-on Sunday morning during Hurricane Irma in Hardee County, the Miami Herald reported.

Lots of debris strewn about streets on Marco Island, from trees to street signs. #AfterIrma fox4now pic.twitter.com/TvsvYkyUHI — Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) September 11, 2017

ABC reported “one person was found dead in a home in Shark Key on Sunday.” In addition the station reported two deaths in Monroe County, where the Florida Keys are located.

See video footage and photos of the devastation left behind in Marco Island below:

A dolphin was rescued following Irma on the island Monday:

NEWS: People on Marco Island banded together this morning to rescue two dolphins — 1 adult & 1 baby — who were stranded on the beach. 🐬🐬 pic.twitter.com/KZTjiipFBI — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) September 11, 2017

“Before and After pics only a block away from my parents’ home 😥 #marcoisland #hurricaneimra,” @Breyoncee tweeted:

Before and After pics only a block away from my parents' home 😥 #marcoisland #hurricaneimra pic.twitter.com/DE1aJPYJDp — brelynn (@Breyoncee) September 11, 2017

Casualties are feared on the island:

We do fear casualties: Marco Island official | MSNBC https://t.co/JSSqZmrIrm — Richard Lazzara (@shankargallery) September 11, 2017

Flooding on Marco Island is massive and treacherous:

El huracán Irma toca tierra en Marco Island, en la costa suroeste de Florida https://t.co/nbwm9HzrkK #RD #REPUBLICADOMINICANA pic.twitter.com/p0ASxoI4uH — Comunidad Dominicana (@keloke_RD) September 11, 2017

@connorduffynews recorded “difficult conditions” riding into the Naples/Marco Island area:

Difficult conditions heading towards Marco Island and Naples pic.twitter.com/BlkBbEowna — Conor Duffy (@conorduffynews) September 11, 2017

One island resident filmed a fish swimming casually down the street:

Check out what one resident saw swimming down the street on Marco Island after Hurricane Irma flooded the streets. pic.twitter.com/kZ8aDYEZXA — 9 & 10 News (@9and10News) September 11, 2017

Read on for more videos and photos of the devastation:

Cell tower destroyed Marco Island pic.twitter.com/4rV344WDHo — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Collier County, home to Naples and Marco Island, reports miracle of no fatalities https://t.co/FqtCInU27Y via @ndn — George Stanley (@geostanley) September 11, 2017

Marco Island fl pic.twitter.com/CFtKzAf7Rd — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma made landfall on Marco Island shortly after 3:30 p.m. with recorded winds of 130 mph and storm… https://t.co/NRIACipdHw — David Burn (@davidburn) September 11, 2017

Inundaciones cerca de Marco Island, en la costa suroccidental de Florida #irma pic.twitter.com/fhBB7nHAEc — Luis Fajardo (@LuisFajardo20) September 11, 2017

The storm made its first landfall in the U.S. in Cudjoe Key around 9:10 a.m.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

The NHC also wrote:

“The center of Hurricane Irma made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am EDT. A gust to 106 mph (171 km/h) was just reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Key.

Storm surges are expected to be anywhere from one to fifteen feet, especially along the west coast area, all the way from Marco Island to the Florida Keys. The storm surge could be the biggest obstacle from the tropical storm, and is the biggest reason for hurricane-related deaths by drowning.