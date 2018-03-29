Where to Find Guided Missile in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Epic Games is at it again with the updates and today’s update adds the Guided Missile into the game.

The way this new weapon works is you’ll have a rocket launcher but instead of shooting and it letting it fly, you’ll actually be in control of this new dangerous weapon.

You shoot the rocket and then take control of it as you control where it goes. The missile is on a timer so you can’t just shoot it across the map but it does keep going in a line once the timer runs out. The speed of the rocket itself isn’t the fastest so that’s something that will keep it from being too powerful, at least for now.

What this does mean is you’ll now be able to send your friends on guided rocket rides which will be something fun to do. As a matter of fact, you can even send yourself on a rocket ride which may prove to be a game changer. Check out this clip of popular Fortnite streamer TSM_Myth doing the deed.

The Guided Missile will be available in two colors – Purple (Epic) and Orange (Legendary). The Purple Rocket will do 105 damage to players while the Orange one will do 110 damage. Both rockets do 1000 damage to environment. The speed is slightly slower than a normal rocket so if you’re quick enough you’ll be able to deflect it with a wall.

The rocket will also have 100 health so ideally it’ll be able to be shot out the air as it’s coming at you. This rocket will be available in Treasure Chests and Supply Drops like most other weapons in this game. If you need to get back quick and defend yourself from an attack you’ll be able to disconnect from the rocket at any time.

Here are the patch notes for the Guided Missile:

Guided Missile added.

Stats: Damage to Players: Epic – 105; Legendary – 110 Damage to Environment: 1000 Lifetime: 18 seconds Time Between Shots: 3.13 seconds Rocket Speed: 1300 units/second Rocket Health: 100

Take direct control of the missile after it’s fired.

Once you take on the missile’s point-of-view, you’re unable to move your character.

Disconnect from the missile at any time, in which the missile will continue its trajectory.

Moves slightly slower than a regular rocket but does the same damage.

Epic and Legendary rarity.

Uses Rocket ammo.

Found in Treasure Chests + Supply Drops.

A couple more things were changed up with this latest update. If you notice a Blue Pump Shotgun in the game just know your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The Green Pump Shotgun has become the new Blue Pump Shotgun while the White one took the place of the Green one. The Tactical Shotguns have all moved down a tier too so you’ll be seeing White ones popping in the game.

For a full list of patch notes from today’s update head to the link right here.

