Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Leaks, Set in Greece

The newest Assassin’s Creed game has been leaked and is said to be named Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

French website JeuxVideoLive broke the news, saying that the follow up to last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins will allegedly take place in ancient Greece. They shared an image of a keychain with an ancient Greek helmet that is apparently part of the game’s merchandise line.

Kotaku confirmed the report, saying that they’ve heard rumors about the game’s Greek setting since January from many sources who have played the game themselves or have heard about it secondhand. The publication also said that the game will be an even bigger departure from the series formula than Origins. It will add dialogue options to the game and let players choose between a female and male protagonist, the latter of which hasn’t been seen since 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. The heroes will be brand new assassins, according to the build sources have played. Kotaku even received their own photo of the keychain from a tip who said that they’re being sent across game stores everywhere today.

Two sources told Kotaku that the game will release sometime during publisher Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2019 which ends on March 31, 2019. So it’s possible that the series will once again be annualized and release in the fall. Ubisoft decided not to release an Assassin’s Creed game in 2016 to give more time for developing Origins, opting instead to release the Assassin’s Creed movie.

