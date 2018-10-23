Pokemon Go Halloween 2018 Special Research Quest Guide

Pokémon Go Halloween 2018 has its own Special Research quest, “A Spooky Message.”

The Special Research has three different steps. Your progress can be accessed in the “Special” section of the research task menu. The Special Research functions just like the ones for Mew and Celebi, where you complete three Research Tasks to move on to the next step until you get the final reward.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokémon Go Halloween 2018 Special Research quest.

Note: This guide will be updated as more details are released.

Quest 1 of 3

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon

Make eight Great Throws

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon

Rewards: 10 PokeBalls, 1080 Stardust and eight Silver Pinap Berries.

Source

Quest 2 of 3

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon

Spin eight PokeStops you haven’t visited before

Catch 108 Pokémon

Rewards: 10 PokeBalls, 1080 Stardust and eight Silver Pinap Berries.

Source

Quest 3 of 3

Catch Spiritomb

Reward: Spiritomb

Tips for the Quest

You’ll be able to catch plenty of ghost- and dark-type Pokémon as the Halloween events usually up the encounter rate for those types of Pokémon. In fact, Niantic is adding new Sinnoh region ghost- and dark-type Pokémon like Drifloon and Stunky, according to a blog post. Make sure you’re constantly spinning PokeStops for Berries and PokeBalls.

See also: