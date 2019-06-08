Elden Ring Angry Reactions from GRRM Fans: Best Tweets & Memes about Winds of Winter

Yes, it’s exciting to learn that George R.R. Martin is collaborating on a game called Elden Ring with Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software. A recent leak before E3 revealed the news. But readers who are eagerly awaiting A Song of Ice and Fire weren’t as excited as everyone else about the news. Some of them were pretty angry, in fact, while others are happy that something from GRRM is being released soon, at least. Here are the best reactions, memes, and tweets shared so far. After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know what you think.
Understandably, some fans are concerned about how this will affect Martin’s finishing Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. In a blog post, Martin recently noted that he expected to finish Winds of Winter by summer 2020. But he’s also working on five TV shows, has a new position with Meow Wolf, and is involved in Elder Ring. So fans are a bit concerned.
This loading screen idea is really funny.
Now this is a creative idea:
Considering how long it’s taken Winds of Winter to be released (we’re still waiting), some fans aren’t holding their breaths for the new game.
And some fans have mixed emotions about the whole thing.
But others are excited about this collaboration.
And others wonder just how extensive Martin’s involvement will be.
What do you think about George R.R. Martin’s involvement in Elden Ring while fans wait for Winds of Winter? Let us know in the poll below.