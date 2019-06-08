Elden Ring Angry Reactions from GRRM Fans: Best Tweets & Memes about Winds of Winter

Yes, it’s exciting to learn that George R.R. Martin is collaborating on a game called Elden Ring with Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software. A recent leak before E3 revealed the news. But readers who are eagerly awaiting A Song of Ice and Fire weren’t as excited as everyone else about the news. Some of them were pretty angry, in fact, while others are happy that something from GRRM is being released soon, at least. Here are the best reactions, memes, and tweets shared so far. After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know what you think.

Understandably, some fans are concerned about how this will affect Martin’s finishing Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. In a blog post, Martin recently noted that he expected to finish Winds of Winter by summer 2020. But he’s also working on five TV shows, has a new position with Meow Wolf, and is involved in Elder Ring. So fans are a bit concerned.

I'm gonna need some input from you guys about FromSoft's new game Elden Ring. GRRM isn't gonna finish the books AND work on this new shit, right? #RRRRREEEEEEEE — Wolfman Morgan (@WalksIntoMordor) June 8, 2019

Gods dammnit George!!! You finish "Winds of Winter" before you make any videogames! C'mon man! pic.twitter.com/MHZOo3aYbH — Jayhem at eCubed (@DevolverJM) June 8, 2019

“George RR Martin has been co-developing a new video game!” Those of us now desperate for Winds Of Winter: pic.twitter.com/7BHlAcCRZX — Adam Cann (@Adam_Cann) June 8, 2019

George this is why Winds of Winter is never gonna come out — Newfy (@BeaverHythe) June 8, 2019

Man, I am just so impressed with George's ability to multi task, he's able to oversee a tv show, write short stories, and video games all while avoiding the Winds of Winter! https://t.co/BuonSSs8yd — Noah, Sleeper Supreme (@NoahBaia) June 8, 2019

Or: “why the wait for Winds of Winter is even longer than anybody thought possible” — Sean van der Meulen (@SeanvanderM) June 8, 2019

Just finish Winds of Winter for the love of God (old and new) https://t.co/jVdn0vb5tT — Stuart George (@Stugeorge82) June 8, 2019

If it had taken me 8 years to write a book I still hadn’t finished, I wouldn’t be messing around with so many other projects. Just finish the Winds of Winter you plum. https://t.co/Jula3rOZck — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) June 8, 2019

…..This is great and all but…. what about Winds of Winter https://t.co/G1chLAckz6 — ʙᴀᴅ ᴅʀᴇᴀᴍ ♡ (@taeminstitty) June 8, 2019

George doing everything BUT completing The Winds of Winter https://t.co/I3PwB9SPrs — Luke (@PacohoIic) June 8, 2019

This loading screen idea is really funny.

Each level will have a loading screen tooltip that reads "This zone took X amount of pages away from Winds of Winter." — Jadon (@JadonP45) June 8, 2019

Now this is a creative idea:

So maybe if we petition for the winds of winter to become a video game instead of a book, it’ll get released faster pic.twitter.com/ORG14qrQdr — sword of the morning (@loruling) June 8, 2019

It wasn’t one person that made him rich and famous. It was a collection of people. And all those people deserve a conclusion. I can’t force him to do it but I can say that he’s a dick to us for prioritizing a video game and a fictional history book over the Winds of Winter. — ಠ_ಠ (@uuseerrnameee) June 8, 2019

Considering how long it’s taken Winds of Winter to be released (we’re still waiting), some fans aren’t holding their breaths for the new game.

Elden Ring sounds great.

Given GRRM is involved I'd expect the first DLC to be released 2056. pic.twitter.com/oQI5oN7BWR — Theo (@tprstly) June 8, 2019

How dare you do me like this, @amazon!! I never want to see a subject line like this again unless you're telling me Winds of Winter is on it's way to my house. 😂 cruel, just plain cruel! #gameofthrones #ASOIAF pic.twitter.com/AXBIzBSuux — Micah Hightower (@GlenCoco22) June 8, 2019

And some fans have mixed emotions about the whole thing.

Wut 🤭😲 so excited, so many emotions! • Elden Ring 🤯😃 • No Winds of Winter 🥺😭 C’mon George, ya killing me here. 🤪 E3 leak reveals new game by FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, reports say https://t.co/yuSPJGVX7j — Carmen B 💃🏻 (@MsShutterbugg) June 8, 2019

But others are excited about this collaboration.

I really want to know more about Elden Ring. GRRM and From Software is a match made in heaven. — Liam Cutkelvin (@Carmylite) June 8, 2019

Look , I was pissed off that GRRM was taking his time with Winds of Winter. But I am totally fine with this being one of the reasons he is busy https://t.co/UyMoSQ2Itv — く8ミ (@climbintospace) June 8, 2019

And others wonder just how extensive Martin’s involvement will be.

I wonder how much GRRM is actually involved in Elden Ring or is his name just for marketing — Terrance Lannister (@terrance_may) June 8, 2019

I'd imagine a game collaboration between FromSoft and GRRM would be titled "Videogame Nirvana" but I suppose "Elden Ring" works too. https://t.co/bBD91P2Pxr — Adam Schreiner (@GalacticTomb) June 8, 2019

