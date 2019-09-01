Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: September 2019

Here’s the current list of Raid Bosses for September 2019 in Pokemon GO, according to The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Don’t forget that there will be one more Raid Hour for Rayquaza on September 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, according to Niantic. This might be one of your last chances to catch its Shiny variant, according to the developer.

*Unconfirmed Tier One: Swablu Snorunt Bagon Shinx Tier Two: Cloyster Alolan Exeggutor Sneasel Kirlia Mawile Tier Three: Alolan Raichu Onix Jynx Aerodactyl Piloswine Tier Four: Alolan Marowak Lapras Dragonite Togetic Granbull Tier Five: Rayquaza (From now until September 2 according to Niantic) EX Raid: Speed Deoxys

