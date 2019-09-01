Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: September 2019

Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: September 2019

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
pokemon go raid bosses

Niantic

Here’s the current list of Raid Bosses for September 2019 in Pokemon GO, according to The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Don’t forget that there will be one more Raid Hour for Rayquaza on September 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, according to Niantic. This might be one of your last chances to catch its Shiny variant, according to the developer.

*Unconfirmed

Tier One:

  • Swablu
  • Snorunt
  • Bagon
  • Shinx

    •  

    Tier Two:

  • Cloyster
  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Sneasel
  • Kirlia
  • Mawile

    •  

    Tier Three:

  • Alolan Raichu
  • Onix
  • Jynx
  • Aerodactyl
  • Piloswine

    •  

    Tier Four:

  • Alolan Marowak
  • Lapras
  • Dragonite
  • Togetic
  • Granbull

    •  

    Tier Five:

  • Rayquaza (From now until September 2 according to Niantic)

    •  

    EX Raid:

  • Speed Deoxys

    • See also:

    Read More
    , ,