Monster Hunter World Iceborne Resident Evil Quest Guide

The Resident Evil collaboration quest is now live in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The quest offers a number of Resident Evil-related goodies for hunters to obtain. All you have to do to join in on the fun is to accept the Event Quest named “RE: Return of the Bioweapon.” You need to be at Master Rank 20 or higher to accept the quest, according to the official Monster Hunter World: Iceborne website.

The quest is available from now until December 5, 2019 at 23:59 UTC.

This quest has you and up to three other hunters take on a Blackveil Vaal Hazak, but with a twist. Usually with a Blackveil Vaal Hazak, they inflict a status effect known as effluvial buildup which can cut your HP bar down to size. However, in this quest, effluvial attacks don’t inflict effluvial buildup and in fact your Effluvial Resistance Armor Skill will have no effect. Instead, the attacks inflict a new status effect known as zombification.

Once you become zombified, you won’t react to damage, your health recovers naturally, acidic damage is negated and areas with effluvium present will restore your health. The health recovery is slower with your weapon drawn, according to the official website. However, you can’t dodge, use most items (you can still use herbs, whetstones, Specialized Tools, and the Special Scope), and you cannot recover health from most items or interactables such as the flowers in the lower parts of the Rotten Vale, according to the in-game tutorial. We’ve also found that it cuts your walking and running speed dramatically, though using certain actions like walking which charging up the Hammer makes you move at normal speed while doing those actions.

We’ve found that being zombified is more of a hindrance than a benefit, but you can revert back to your normal status by finding Herbs in the field and using them. Green Herbs are found throughout the area and look different from the standard Herbs you use to craft Potions. They restore your status while healing you a little bit. You can also find rare Red Herbs and craft them with Green Herbs to create Mixed Herbs, which not only cures zombification but also restores all of your health.

Other than the zombification status effect, fighting this Blackveil Vaal Hazak isn’t too different from fighting any other. Just be sure to keep your health topped off so that in the event you become zombified and you don’t have access to the right Herbs, you’re not caught off guard. Also be sure to aim for the head and don’t stand directly in front of it to avoid its breath attacks. Blackveil Vaal Hazak is moderately weak to fire and dragon as well as the blast status effect.

After you complete the quest, you’ll not only gain monster parts for Blackveil Vaal Hazak armor and weapons but also a special item called the “S.T.A.R.S. Badge.” With those items, you can craft two Full Armor Sets that turn your character into Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2.

The Leon armor set includes the Survivor set bonus, which prevents zombie and effluvial buildup and raises the maximum skill for the Agitator Armor Skill. It also comes with Agitator Level 5, Attack Boose Level 3, Weakness Exploit Level 2, Handicraft Level 2 and Spread/Power Shots Level 1. The Claire set also has the Survivor set bonus, Agitator Level 5 and Handicraft Level 2, but it comes with Evade Window Level 5, Stamina Surge Level 3 and Normal Shots Level 1. Both sets also offer decent elemental damage resistance across the board except for Dragon.

But that’s not all, you can also spend your S.T.A.R.S Badge items on Pendants; one is modeled after the Raccoon City Police badge, one is modeled after the Umbrella Corp logo and another modeled after the Tofu playable character from Resident Evil 2.

After you complete the quest, head to the Housekeeper outside your house in Seliana to earn the Raccoon City: Zombify gesture. Using the gesture allows you to get into a zombified state quickly. According to the tutorial, you won’t have access to all of the characteristics of the zombification abnormal status effect while using the gesture. If you’re already zombified, you can use the gesture to return to normal. Evalding while on a hunt with the gesture active will also return you to normal. You’ll also get the Zombie Bite gesture that can do slight damage to monsters.

Completing the quest will also earn you decorations for your room in Seliana. Talking to the Housekeeper before or after completing the Event Quest will give you Delivery Requests for the Typewriter and Item Box decorations for your house. Each decoration costs one S.T.A.R.S. Badge and 1,500 Research Points. You’ll also get some new songs to play in your house after completing the quest as well as new cosmetic options for the Guild Card.

All together, you’ll need 11 S.T.A.R.S. Badge items to get all the special gear and other items available from the Event Quest.

You can also buy a Sticker Set, a Black Impact music track for your room and a Handler Outfit that turns her into Mr. X during the collaboration event.

