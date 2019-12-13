Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 Revealed at The Game Awards

The sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was officially announced tonight at the 2019 Game Awards. Revealed following the announcement of the Xbox Series X, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 appears to be a direct sequel to Ninja Theory’s wildly popular adventure game. While no release date for this game was given, we do know that this title will be coming to the Xbox Series X. If this is a launch title for Microsoft’s new console we suspect it will drop sometime during the Holiday season 2020.

Check out the full reveal trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 below!

For the unfamiliar, the original title revolved around a young woman in the 8th century named Senua. Even though the game included combat, Hellblade was largely a narrative-driven game where you explored Senua’s mental state. This earned the game quite a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, as it’s a subject that’s rarely explored in this medium.

Unfortunately, no information about Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 has been revealed outside of this brief cinematic trailer. While we do know it was built specifically for Xbox One X, what the story and gameplay consist of is unknown.

