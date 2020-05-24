Fortnite Doomsday Leak Hints at Flooded Map

There are a lot of theories out there about what Epic Games plans to do for the Fortnite Doomsday event, but we might have just gotten our first concrete clue about it.

Ever since players discovered some puddles around the battle royale map, it’s been a common assumption that water will play some role in the upcoming event.

A countdown timer has shown up in the game and the underwater hatches have started up, indicating that whatever Epic Games has planned is close to actually happening.

Will The Map Actually Flood?

*Potential Spoiler* Event Cues: – "Water Exit"

– "Water Impact"

– Traveler Narratives pic.twitter.com/rxthcFqLZI — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

While nothing has directly indicated the map will flood, we may have gotten our first definitive clue that something on that end is planned.

According to reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, various lines have been found in the files that indicate water will cover the map.

This would also be a way for Epic to reintroduce the underwater swimming mechanics that were last seen in the Travis Scott live event.

Something else that the leaker found was a file called “Special_Water” that will likely play some sort of role in the upcoming event.

⚡️Potential Spoiler Part 2⚡️ I've uncovered the source wher "Player.InWater.Under" will be used. There is a file called Special_Water where the gameplay cue for being under water is used. I don't know what Special Water is used for yet but I do know it uses the underwater cue https://t.co/YsLfzuCL7Q pic.twitter.com/rRrQ3si6CE — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 24, 2020

When is the Doomsday Event?

According to the in-game timer, the event will take place on May 30, which is curious since the season doesn’t actually end until June.

Nobody knows for sure if the map will actually flood, and if it does, it’ll either be emptied out on the same day or we’ll have a very strange last several days to the season.

Some leakers have suggested Aquaman could be next season’s special Battle Pass skin, replacing Deadpool, which would be pretty cool if that were to actually happen.

Of course, only time will tell what Epic Games has in store for this event, but if the leaks are accurate, then it certainly seems like this will be an exciting event to see in person.

Considering we didn’t even get an event to close out Season 1, it’s refreshing to just see Season 2 seemingly set to go out with a bang.

Fortnite Season 3 is currently on track to begin on June 4 across all platforms.

