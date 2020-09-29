10 Arcane Showdown Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Arcane Showdown is hoping to grab the attention of avid RTS fans.

And judging by its deep mechanics and addictive gameplay, it looks like that goal will be reached without any trouble. In order to ascend to the very top of the Citadel, you’ll need to assemble an army of fantastical creatures and use your battle wits to make the most of their varied abilities. Thanks to the development team behind Arcane Showdown, we have a thorough list of tips for beginners and expert players alike. You’ll need all the help you can get as you use your collection of vicious creatures and powerful spells to take down the opposition.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Arcane Showdown:

Download Arcane Showdown from Google Play here.

1. The A.B.C.s – Always Be Chanting

• It’s easy to get caught up in tug-o-wars with your opponent while gaining control of the battleground, but make sure you’re enchanting as much as you can during a duel. Enchanting enables you to boost your mana rate, fortify structures, and gain territory. All of which can help you gain an advantage over your opponent.

2. Maintain a Healthy Mana Rate

• Every deck requires mana to thrive in a duel. Make sure you have a mana rate that can support your deck’s strategy. A good rule of thumb is to maintain Mana Veins equal to your deck’s average mana cost, but more mana is always better. The average mana cost of a deck can be found when viewing that deck in your Card Collection.

3. Choose Your Lanes Carefully

• Every Battleground has a unique set of lanes that provide both attackers and defenders with different advantages. Some lanes will have a high amount of Mana Veins, but those Mana Veins are exposed and cannot be defended by your Statue, while others have less Mana Veins in a more secure position. If you have a deck that is weighted for the later stages of a duel, consider avoiding lanes with hard to defend Mana Veins until you have unlocked your powerful minions.

4. Know Your Strategy

• When creating a deck, make sure you have a strategy in mind and build your deck accordingly. If you’ve crafted a deck that has a few high mana cost Tier Three minions, make sure that you aren’t fighting early on or summoning too many minions. Defending against attacks is important, but remember to also focus on reaching Tier Three so you can get those big minions out.

5. Don’t Give Up!

• Just because you’re behind, doesn’t mean you can’t come back. Losing Statues and Mana Veins can be tough, but there are plenty of ways to recover from a bad situation. Losing a structure causes your next Enchant to be cheaper and losing a Statue gives you a burst of mana. Be sure to spend your mana wisely and work on rebuilding any lost Mana Veins.

6. Spells Can Turn the Tide of Battle

• Unlike minions, spells have a fixed duration but are great tools to help swing the tide of battle in an instant. Before you cast that Fireball or Tidal Wave, make sure you wait until all the opponent’s minions have grouped up to get the most out of your mana spent. When using a utility spell like Haste, wait until your minions are in a position to maximize the benefit from the increased attack and movement speed.

7. Vision, The Hidden Resource

• One of the most powerful resources in Arcane Showdown is vision. Enchanting Beacons, deploying cheap minions in empty lanes, and using a large radius spell like Evil Eye are all great ways to gain insight on what type of strategy your opponent is using. Spotting an attack earlier than your opponent anticipated can give you enough time to prepare your defenses.

8. Double Trouble!

• Split lane summoning is both a great way to scout out your opponent as well as apply pressure in two different lanes. Goblins are a great minion to practice with. Simply drag the Goblin card onto the battlefield and place them just like you see in the picture below. Remember to use the battleground’s terrain to divide your minions. It’s that easy! Any card with more than one minion can be split deployed.

9. Master the Battlegrounds

• There is a wide range of unique battlegrounds to duel on in Arcane Showdown. Some battlegrounds are smaller and favor aggressive strategies, while others are highly defensive and cater to slower, more economic strategies. Before entering a duel, try checking out the battleground’s layout and be sure to change your deck and strategy to accommodate that particular layout. Before you know it, you’ll be an expert at each and every one.

10. Learn From Every Defeat

• Every Mage will lose a duel here and there, but losses can provide great learning experiences. It’s easy to want to change your deck when you lose, but instead of swapping out cards, try asking yourself a few questions to understand how and why you lost. Did you play to your deck’s strengths? What was the difference in mana rate between you and your opponent? Keep playing that deck (if you enjoy it) and try to learn the best way to adapt to each and every unique battle situation. You can also watch replays of previous duels in the Activity Log.

