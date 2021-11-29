Fortnite Chapter 2 “The End” Event: Start Time, Details & More

The time has come for the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, and for many fans it’s ending a lot earlier than initially expected.

Chapter 1 ran for 10 seasons, concluding with Season X before going into a black hole event for several days before a new chapter launched. This time around, the chapter only lasts for eight seasons, but many players were ready to move on as the map started to become stale.

Now players have a chance to see what Epic Games has been cooking up behind the scenes because a new Chapter will more than likely bring a whole variety of changes to Fortnite as we know it.

For example, Chapter 2 gave us an entirely new map, albeit some familiar locations made the leap forward, along with a new fishing and swimming mechanic.

We’ve already been teased about a few things to come, notably a sliding mechanic like Apex Legends and Warzone, so maybe Epic could be ready to release that.

Before we get too excited about the future, let’s first take a look at everything we know about “The End” live event.

When Does the Event Begin?

The Convergence is complete and the countdown to The End has begun ⏰ Like this tweet to be reminded to join the Chapter 2 Finale on December 4 at 4 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/kxO9chEDmq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 29, 2021

According to Epic Games, the Chapter 2 finale will be this Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike some of the more recent events, this one will only be taking place at this time, so if you end up missing it, you’ll have to catch a replay of it somewhere.

It will be fully interactive like live events have been, so get your favorite skin on and make sure you crank up your graphics if you’re on PC because Epic likes to go all out for these.

After the event, it’s expected that the game will go offline until Tuesday which is when Chapter 3 is expected to begin. This means Fortnite will follow in the same footsteps as the first chapter, and it leaves us with a ton of time to speculate about what will be happening.

Black Hole Time

Chapter 2 – Season 8 Event Known Info & Theory (Spoilers) Known Info:

– Event Name "The End"

– "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen

– Season Ends on a Sunday

– Foundation Voice Lines

– The Last Reality can eliminate us during the event — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 16, 2021

After the event concludes, it will have a screen that says the season is to be continued, according to prominent Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

The Foundation, who was most recently seen in Gotham City, will have voice lines in this event and we’re still left wondering if he’s voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

This should end up being one of the biggest events Fortnite has ever seen because ending a chapter is no small thing. What happens in this event will have huge ramifications for the game, so expect Epic to pull out all of the stops.

What many players are focused on are the several cubes around the map. They have wreaked havoc on the map this season, and the center of the map is just a collection of them, so look for them to play some type of role in the event. We’re not really sure of many of the details just yet, but with under a week to go, it’s not the end of the world.

Well, it does seem like it’ll be the end of the world for Fortnite, so stay tuned!

READ NEXT: Fortnite Chapter 3 Wishlist: 7 Things We Want to See