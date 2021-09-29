First Fortnite Season 8 ‘Fortnitemares’ Skins Leak

It’s almost October and that means Fortnite is gearing up for its annual Halloween event.

This is always an exciting time of the year in Fortnite as the game shifts in Fortnitemares. This is when all of the spooky skins come back out and there are usually some special quests to complete.

Last year’s event saw players come back as zombie-like creatures immediately after dying, which meant players would get a second shot at getting an elimination. However, this took over every game mode, so there was a lot of pushback from fans who were just waiting for the otherwise fun time of the year to end.

As we grow closer to 2021’s event, we’re already getting our first looks at some of the potential skins that are coming to the game. Let’s take a look.

Fortnitemares Skins

Two encrypted bundles: – FRANKEN-GEAR BUNDLE

– FRANKEN BUNDLE Seems like Frankenstein is actually coming to the game.. 😳 (via @DefaultsBR) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 28, 2021

For starters, a leak from ShiinaBR indicates that we’re getting some sort of Frankenstein bundle in Fortnite this season, which would definitely be interesting.

It’s likely this means Frankenstein’s monster instead of Frankenstein himself, but it’s still very cool to see. We don’t have any pictures to pair with this, so it’s looking like it’s going to be something we have to imagine instead of see for the time being.

If you’re more of a visual person, there are some other spooky skins to take a look at.

As part of the recent v18.10 update, a few more Halloween-themed skins leaked, and it gives us a look at some more scary cosmetics.

We have what appears to be a mix of Tomatohead and Cuddle Team Leader, which would certainly be the most terrifying iteration of the two skins we’ve seen.

With these all fitting the theme of Fortnitemares, we expect to see them come out in October, and they certainly won’t be alone.

If you remember back to the start of Fortnite, you’ll remember that some of the first skins to ever release were the Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper, and those will definitely be coming back.

Get Ready For Spooky Season

Every Fortnitemares event comes out with new skins to players to spend their V-Bucks on, but they also bring back the old ones for another go around, and that won’t be changing this season.

What we’d like to see is Epic bringing back some scary POIs for a limited-time, such as Haunted Hills. This wasn’t a great place to land or fight at when it was in the game, but it was still cool to see a location like it on the map.

The map hasn’t changed in any major way in a few seasons now, so it seems unlikely Epic would give us a change for Fortnitemares. Instead, there might be a more permanent change coming that would stay on the map for the rest of the season and beyond.

Of course, it all comes down to what the cubes are doing, and since this season just began, we’ll likely be monitoring them for a few more months still.

