Samsung Reveals Next Fortnite Collaboration & Tournament

It looks like the wait is over and Samsung has finally revealed their next tournament in Fortnite.

After several days of teasing something new, the cat is out of the bag and it looks like this will definitely please a lot of fans.

The Galaxy Cup 2.0 will be a Solos tournament, so you’ll have to break the news to your friend you’ve been competing in the plethora of Duos cups with. You’ll also need to have an Android device capable of running Fortnite to play in the event.

Players will have a chance at getting a new outfit, Back Bling and Wrap if they place high enough in this tournament.

If you meet that low bar for criteria, you’ll be able to compete in this event and play for the rewards. The good news is that you should have a much better shot at coming away with a prize if you play in this event because it isn’t your traditional Battle Royale mode, but will instead feature the Arsenal LTM.

Galaxy Cup 2.0 Format

Venture back to the edge of the galaxy 🌌 The Galaxy Cup is back! Android players, compete in the Cup for a chance to earn the new Galaxy Grappler Outfit and more! Info here: https://t.co/07lzR0uoAb pic.twitter.com/34yZoPFldr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 25, 2021

Since this is going to be played with the Arsenal LTM, a first for Fortnite tournaments, it’ll be helpful to know exactly what that means.

Instead of having to loot up and face players as you come across them, you’ll instead start with the same powerful weapon as everyone else, and with each elimination your weapon will downgrade itself.

The first person to cycle through the whole group of guns will be awarded with the Victory Royale and seven points. Epic chose this mode in particular due to how fast it can go and its popularity among mobile players. The format is also quite simple:

Victory Royale: 7 Points

2nd – 16th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

Because of the speed of these matches, you’ll be able to play in up to 25 of them across your three hour time window, so make sure you check your in-game Compete tab for the exact start time in your region. The action kicks off August 29, so you do have a few days to prepare.

What Can You Win?

The winners of this event will unlock a bunch of goodies that actually look quite nice. There’s actually an entire bundle up for grabs here, and some of it will be easily obtainable to players.

Basically, if you play in the tournament, you should be able to at least the Llamalaxy spray. The full set includes the following:

Galaxy Grappler Outfit

Hands of the Galaxy Back Bling (reactive)

Vortextual Wrap

Llamalaxy Spray

All of this will come to the Item Shop at a later date, so if you’re not able to win it, you’ll still be able to get it.

Now, let’s take a look at where you’ll need to place in order to come away with everything.

Europe

1st – 11,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 22,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA East

1st – 5,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 10,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

NA West

1st – 2,000th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 4,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Brazil

1st – 3,500th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 7,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Asia

1st – 1,250th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 2,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Oceania

1st – 750th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 1,500th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Middle East

1st – 1,000th “Galaxy Grappler” In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling

1st – 2,000th “Vortexual” In-Game Cosmetic Wrap

20 points earned “Llamalaxy” In-Game Cosmetic Spray

Unlike many of the other tournaments we see in Fortnite, this one should be a lot easier to come away with prizes for. The only thing you need is an Android device!

