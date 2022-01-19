Fortnite Leak Reveals 3 New Marvel Characters Coming Soon

One of the biggest things players get to see every time a new Fortnite update drops is a look at what skins are coming to the game in the near future.

Collaborations are nothing new in Fortnite and Chapter 2 was jam-packed with them. Things have slowed down quite a bit in Chapter 3, but it looks like we’re about to be packed to the brim in the Item Shop with more Marvel characters quite soon.

On top of that, there will also be another character from the League of Legends universe joining Fortnite once Vi gets here. In case you’re out of the loop, she’ll be joining her sister Jinx, somebody who released at the tail end of Chapter 2. Both of these characters star in the Netflix show Arcane which is based on the LoL universe.

More popular characters are also arriving, and it should come as no surprise that we’re getting even more Marvel characters. With Spider-Man being such a prominent character this season, it only makes sense that we get his most famous villain in Green Goblin, but we’re also getting a pair of Hawkeye skins.

Get Ready for Hawkeye

These are the HD images for all four upcoming Item Shop collab skins!! 🔥 Which one are you most excited about? – Green Goblin (Spider-Man)

– Arcane Vi (League of Legends)

– Hawkeye & Kate (Marvel) (Thanks to @ralisdumb and @GMatrixGames for sending me the high-quality images!) pic.twitter.com/m9r5vbKiM3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 19, 2022

The most recent Disney Plus Marvel show is Hawkeye, and it not only gave us more to the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, but it also introduced Kate Bishop as Hawkeye to a wider audience.

While she’s been romping around in the Marvel universe in the comics since the mid 2000s, her character has just now seen her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s had a very strong positive response so it makes sense to see Epic and Marvel capitalize on her popularity in Fortnite.

Thanks to the above leak from ShiinaBR, we have a look at both of the Hawkeyes, as well as a Green Goblin skin. In case you’ve been living under a rock as of late, Green Goblin was prominently featured in the latest MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home, so his appearance here also makes a lot of sense. He also is highly detailed, so that’s nice to see too.

When Do They Come Out?

Here is what the "I Like to Move It" Emote looks like Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me get this!#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/xU5sjEi8PA — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2022

The million dollar question here is when will any of these skins release to the public? Considering we’re already see a high-quality look at them, it seems like they are a lot closer to release than you might think.

We don’t know if Epic will release all of the Marvel skins at once because if they do, that’ll require players to spend a pretty penny on these skins. Marvel cosmetics have been a hot commodity in Fortnite, and there are likely thousands of players out there who own every single one of them. If you’re one of those people, get ready to spend a lot of V-Bucks.

There will likely be a bundle of some sort for both of the Hawkeyes, but we don’t foresee a similar thing happening with Green Goblin since he’s a standalone character in this particular scenario.

