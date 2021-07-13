What Fortnite Icon Series Skin is After LeBron James?

Now that the news is out that LeBron James is coming to Fortnite, fans are no doubt looking forward to the future and who could be coming after him.

LeBron has a global fan base, so he will surely be a very popular skin, but not everyone is a fan of basketball, so he may not have the same appeal to every player.

There are certainly more Icon Series additions in the pipeline from Epic Games, and we might actually have a great idea about who could come next.

Remember, the documents revealed in the Apple lawsuit gave us a look under the hood and even revealed that LeBron was coming to Fortnite well before he actually arrived.

As it turns out, the next person to arrive after LeBron should be Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson himself.

The Rock is Next?

well we know what's a comin' https://t.co/oPjiTon33w — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) July 13, 2021

Nothing’s set in stone, but Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi does note that The Rock was meant to come after LeBron, at least according to the lawsuit documents.

By now, both have missed their window, but with LeBron coming out now, that does leave the door open for The Rock. In fact, some players have already linked The Foundation to the actor, but it’s still unclear if that’s the case.

There’s also this Instagram post captioned “The Foundation” where he goes on and on about how March 16 was a big day, which happened to coincide with the start of a new season.

With this being such a big name, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for Epic to abandon this partnership, especially if he’s voicing a key character.

Since the window has now passed, it’ll be interesting to see when they decide to add him. Things worked out fine with LeBron because it coincided with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Perhaps Epic could work something out with the arrival of one of The Rock’s upcoming films.

Black Adam Perhaps?

One of the most anticipated movies coming in the next few years is Black Adam where The Rock stars as the titular character.

With DC Comics becoming such an integral part of Fortnite over the years, it’d make a lot of sense to tie into this movie in one way or another. However, the release date for it is smack dab in the middle of 2022, and fans may not want to wait that long to get their hands on a skin.

Another issue would be that Black Adam might not have The Rock’s likeness because not all of the comic book skins have been based on their movie counterparts. For the most part, they’ve been drawing from the comics themselves, but there have been a few exceptions.

For a true Icon Series skin, we’d likely be getting something modeled after the actor himself, so keep your eyes open for that. It’d like be another huge skin like Brutus or Thanos, so be prepared for that.

As of right now, we have no timetable as to when any of this could happen, so you’ll just have to remain patient.

