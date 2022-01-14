Fortnite Returns to iOS Devices, But With a Catch

It might not seem like it, but Fortnite has been unavailable on iOS devices since Chapter 2, Season 3, which means these players never got to experience the Marvel season or anything after it.

They can still log in and play Fortnite on their phone, but that’s the season and content they have to play. By now we have to imagine that most of the players have moved on to a different platform if they still wanted to play Fortnite, but if there’s still somebody holding out hope, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Fortnite will soon be playable on iOS devices, but you’ll need to do it through GeForce NOW. For those of you out of the loop, GeForce NOW is a cloud-based streaming service that will stream a game straight to your device. This means it doesn’t matter if you phone isn’t strong enough to play Fortnite natively, all it has to do is stream it.

Here’s how you can get signed up.

How to Play Fortnite on iOS

If you want to give this a go, you can join the waitlist for the beta right here, and you don’t need to have a paid membership to GeForce NOW to do so.

It sounds like all inputs will be allowed, so if you don’t have a controller or mouse and keyboard to hook up, you’ll be able to get by with the touch-controls.

To join the beta, you’ll need to create an NVIDIA account, join the waitlist and then become a GeForce NOW member. If you’re doing all of this just for Fortnite, then you’ll want to choose the free option.

While going through all of this isn’t exactly the same as playing Fortnite straight from your device, it does appear to be next best thing and if you’re somebody who wants to play the game from your iPhone or iPad, this seems to be the way.

Will Apple Ever Properly Reinstate Fortnite?

It doesn’t seem like Fortnite will be back on Apple devices natively any time soon. Epic and Apple don’t have the best of relationships right now, and with Fortnite taking so much time off from the store, it’s hard to imagine a world where it’s back.

Also interesting to note is that Google doesn’t actually have Fortnite on its store either, but you’ll instead of have to download it straight from Epic. Apple devices don’t have an option for that, so all there is to rely is this GeForce NOW strategy.

The main issue with this is you’ll need a strong internet connection to play since you are streaming it instead of installing it to your device.

Having good internet is already important in an online game like Fortnite, but it might make you have a higher ping which is detrimental to your edits in the game. You also might have a bit more input lag which can also be the difference between winning and losing a fight. However, this will be a way to play Fortnite on iOS again, and that’s a good thing.

