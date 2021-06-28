Fortnite Loki Skin Reveal Hints at 2 More New Skins

The news is out and Loki of the Marvel Universe is making his way to Fortnite in the very near future.

Unlike recent Marvel release Thanos, Loki will be part of the exclusive Fortnite Crew subscription, meaning that you’ll need to sign up for the service if you want to get your hands on him.

The skin isn’t the only thing available as part of the bundle as you’ll also be able to get a bunch of cosmetics, some V-Bucks and the Battle Pass if you haven’t already purchased it. The loading screen is quite interesting to see too because it teases an upcoming unreleased skin, something the previous Crew loading screen did too.

You won’t have to look very hard to find the tease this time around as the character is now front and center.

Who’s The Character?

Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑 Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021

In the loading screen, we’re focusing on the character that’s behind Loki and holding his Scepter. This was a character that was first teased in a survey that had players vote on a variety of skins they’d like to see in the game.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, this skin is called “AVA” and it was created by NolloBandz. While it’s not an exact recreation, it’s easy to see the similarities between the two. Epic has been taking a lot of inspiration from fan creations as of late, and they have also been crediting them when they are added to Fortnite.

Here is the concept art version that was in the old survey pic.twitter.com/9jbzOjdkQT — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 28, 2021

This one seems pretty cut and dry, but the reveal trailer for Loki also has some surprises in it. In a blink and you miss it experience, you might not have even released what the trailer showed. We have you covered on that end too.

New Shark Style?





In the reveal trailer, you can see Loki riding into Fortnite on the Battle Bus, but we’re paying attention to some of the characters around him.

You can make out what appears to be a new variant of the Chomp Jr. skin in Fortnite. The current one has a blue trim all over it, while the look at it on the bus shows that it’s mostly grey, which isn’t actually possible in Fortnite at the moment.

NolloBandz' concept is coming to the game and the shark skin will get a grey edit style probably next update! (thanks to @gameshed_ for notifying me about this) pic.twitter.com/9kdGVTO7dA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 28, 2021

This would either be a mistake on Epic’s part, or it could end up being a tease for a future style. This one obviously isn’t as exciting as a new skin would be because Chomp Sr. isn’t all that popular on his own.

However, since the weather is getting warmer by the day, perhaps people will want to celebrate by hopping into a shark outfit.

We currently have no timetable on when either of this skins will come to the game, but we do know when Loki will be available. If you’re a Fortnite Crew subscriber, he’ll begin rolling out to you at 8 p.m. ET on June 30.

Remember that Crew skins are exclusive, so if you still want to grab the Mecha Cuddle Master skin, you only have a few more days before the skin is locked away for good.

