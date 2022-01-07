How to Refill Spider-Man Web Shooters in Fortnite

One of the new items to play around with in Fortnite is the Spider-Man Web Shooters, a perfect item for mobility.

As you might know as a Fortnite player, mobility is key, especially for a map as big as this one, so the web shooters really come in clutch when you do find them.

You’ll notice that when you pick up a fresh pair of them, they come with 80 uses and when they are all used up, they’re gone. For most players, the 80 shots is enough unless you’re just swinging around all game. If you are running low on webs and need a refill, here’s how to do it.

How to Refill Shooters

When your webs are low and you need a refresh, you’ll find out that simply picking up another pair doesn’t actually give you a refresh.

However, by doing this, you’ll be glad to know that you’re absolutely on the right track. The way to reload the shooters is to go into your inventory first and actually drop the item on the ground completely. Once it’s out of your inventory, you’ll be able to go to the newer version and pick it up.

If you did this correctly, the new one you pick up should have more shots in it, and it’s like you found a brand-new pair. Well, you actually did find a new pair if you get one off a tree.

This will be an important tip to keep in mind when you’re looting an enemy and their shooters have more shots in them than yours. It’s sort of strange that you have to do this to get the refill, but that’s the way things currently work in the game. With the web shooters presumably sticking around for the rest of the season, maybe Epic will make a change to how they get reloaded.

Where to Find Them

If you’re having trouble tracking down a pair of web shooters, rest easy because they are practically everywhere. You’re going to be looking for a backpack webbed up to a wall or tree.

These are usually signaled by having various webbing in the area, so it’s pretty hard to miss them. For example, you should have no trouble finding a set around the Daily Bugle location, but that’s far from the only place you can find them.

The "Spider-Man's Web Shooters" Mythic is Live, Here's where you can find it. It has a 90% spawn chance in a backpack attached to walls. The backpack drops heals and a chance for an unlimited or limited version of the item. The limited version has 80 shots! (lmk if this is wrong) pic.twitter.com/Dlz0ufZeiY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 11, 2021

If you want the exact spawns, you can check out HYPEX’s tweet from above for a full breakdown. As you can see, these spawn just about anywhere on the map, so no matter what your drop spot is you should have no problem finding a set for yourself.

Somehow, these shooters feel right at home in Fortnite and offer a very fluid way of getting around the map. If you’re every stuck in the storm with seemingly no way home (get it?), you can just start webbing your way back without an issue. It’s definitely going to be disappointing when they are eventually removed from the game, but that won’t happen for a while.

