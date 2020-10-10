Fortnite Battle Bus Could Reveal Fortnitemares Start Date

It’s October which means the annual Fortnite Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will begin soon, but we haven’t yet received an official start time.

Traditionally, Epic has waited closer to the end of the month to begin the event, and there’s really no reason to expect that to change this time around.

Thanks to a recent leak, we have gotten our first look at the upcoming Season 4 Fortnitemares Battle Bus, and it looks like it’s pretty much the same thing as it was before.

However, the current Battle Bus might give us our first clue as to when Fortnitemares will kick off this month. Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Fortnitemares Start Date Revealed?

ALSO: The bus is set to be active until October 21st, meaning on the 21st we should get the Fortnitemares bus or the old bus. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 10, 2020

If you hop into Fortnite right now, you’ll see the Battle Bus has received some improvements, likely thanks to the expertise of Tony Stark.

We’ve known he was doing something with the Battle Bus for much of this season, and this appears to be the result of all of that.

While that is some cool news by itself, something else is very interesting about this new bus and that’s when it’s set to leave the game.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, the bus you currently see in the game is set to leave on October 21, meaning something else has to take its place. Maybe when this one goes away, then the Fortnitemares bus will take its place.

It wouldn’t really make a lot of sense to go back to the regular bus after this, because what would the point of the upgrades have been?

Does The Timeline Make Sense?

The Fortnitemares event from 2019 began on October 29, so this would be over a full week earlier than when it began previously.

There’s nothing really stopping Epic Games from doing that, so it very well could be the case in 2020.

Whatever plan the developers have, we’re excited to see what they can cook up this season, and we’re definitely excited to get our hands on some new skins.

