The Melody Pokemon Guide: Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Special Research

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is finally starting to roll out across the world, and with it comes a Special Research quest exclusive to ticket holders.

Rewards include one of two Fest-exclusive Event Pikachu, a bunch of useful items and early access to the Mythical Pokemon Meloetta.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to completing the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Special Research quest: The Melody Pokemon.

Step 1

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokemon – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – 50 Pokeballs

Catch 10 Pokemon – 500 XP

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1 Super Incubator and 50 Pokeballs

Tip: Using Incense during GO Fest 2021 will let you catch not only more Pokemon but additional kinds of Pokemon that are exclusively attracted to Incense.

Step 2 – Branching Point

Catch Rock Star Pikachu

Catch Pop Star Pikachu

Tips: Here you can choose between two special kinds of Event Pikachu to catch. The completion reward for the next step will be the same between the two paths you choose, except you’ll catch either a Rock Star Pikachu or a Pop Star Pikachu. Rock Star Pikachu will know the move Meteor Mash while Pop Star Pikachu will know the move Draining Kiss. No other Pikachu can learn those moves.

What you choose is up to you. While Pikachu isn’t much use in Raids or the Great League, it might have a niche in special cups of the GO Battle League that emphasize Pokemon with low CPs.

The choice you make here also determines the Avatar Pose you get at the end of the last step. Choosing Rock Star Pikachu grants you the Avatar Rock Star Pose and choosing Pop Star Pikachu grants you the Avatar Pop Star Pose.

The in-game music will also change depending on what Pikachu you choose, according to Niantic.

Step 3

Hatch an Egg – 25 Great Balls

Catch 20 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Take a Snapshot – 500 XP

Completion Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu encounter and 10 Pinap Berry

Tip: Players can hatch eggs in half the distance during GO Fest 2021.

Step 4 – Branching Point

Catch Galarian Zigzagoon

Catch Galarian Ponyta

Tip: This is the same as the previous branching point only you can choose between Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta. What you choose is up to you, but Galarian Zigzagoon’s fully evolved form, Obstagoon, is more useful in the Great League.

You can also catch Galarian Zigzagoon and Galarian Ponyta in 1-Star Raids during the Fest.

Step 5

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 25 PokeBalls

Make 3 Curveball Throws – 500 XP

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – 500 Stardust

Completion Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, Galarian Zigzagoon or Galarian Ponyta encounter and 1 Incense

Step 6 – Branching Point

Catch Flygon

Catch Gardevoir

Tip: The Pokemon you choose will come with its Community Day-exclusive move: Synchronoise for Gardevoir and Earth Power for Flygon. Flygon definitely benefits more from its exclusive move than Gardevoir, but both Pokemon are useful in the Great League.

In the eighth step, you’ll get either Trapinch Candy or Ralts Candy depending on whether you picked Flygon or Gardevoir.

You can also catch Flygon during the Desert Mountain habitat hour by using an Incense and a Gardevoir during the Cave habitat hour by using an Incense. Any Flygon or Gardevoir caught during the Fest will know their exclusive move.

Step 7

Take a snapshot – 1 Incense

Walk 1km – 500 XP

Use an Incense – 20 Ultra Ball

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, Flygon or Gardevoir encounter and 3 Rare Candy

Step 8

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 1 Star Piece

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 3 Revives

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 3 Hyper Potions

Completion Rewards: 3 Max Potions, 20 Trapinch Candy or 20 Ralts Candy and 3 Max Revives

Step 9

Send 3 Gifts to friends – 30 Great Balls

Catch 15 different Pokemon species – 1,000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Completion Rewards: 5 Golden Razz Berry, 1 Incense, and 5 Silver Pinap Berry

Step 10

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1,000 XP

Catch 10 Pokemon – 3,000 Stardust

Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3,000 XP

Completion Rewards: 1 Lucky Egg, Meloetta encounter, and 1 Star Piece

Step 11

Take a snapshot of Meloetta – 1 Lure Module

Transfer 30 Pokemon – 20 Meloetta Candy

Make a new Friend – 3 Rare Candy

Completion Rewards: 10 Meloetta Stickers, Avatar Rock Star Pose or Avatar Pop Star Pose, and 1 Meloetta Avatar T-Shirt

Tip: According to Leek Duck, after you complete the Special Research quest you can take two GO Snapshots to get two encounters with the Event Pikachu you selected.

READ MORE: Steam Deck vs. Nintendo Switch: Which Should You Buy?