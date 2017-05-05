Edward Crawford Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Edward Crawford, the man who became famous when he was pictured throwing a tear-gas canister during the 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri, has died. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Crawford, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the head sometime on Thursday May 4th. Police have yet to issue an official cause of death, as they are waiting on the autopsy report. Still the death has affected supporters of the Black Lives Matter Movement, many of whom have paid tribute to Crawford on social media.

Edward Crawford is dead. Found in his car shot to death. He is #Ferguson's hero. For those of us tear-gassed, he was our local champion. RIP pic.twitter.com/RHtBEB174G — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) May 5, 2017

Why are Ferguson protestors ending up dead? RIP Edward Crawford, you're a true hero ❤️ — BRE DUNNOM (@princessebree) May 5, 2017

A black lives matter activist Edward Crawford was found dead in his car. He was shot. Say his name. Rest In Power #EdwardCrawford pic.twitter.com/RZtWuFsFcA — nadia (@nadthegawd) May 5, 2017

Learn more about the activist’s life, his participation in the Ferguson protests, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death below. Here are five fast facts about Edward Crawford.

1. He Was Charged With Assault & Police Interference

In an interview with CNN (and his first interview ever), Crawford explained the circumstances that led to the famous photo of him holding a bag of chips in one hand and a tear gas canister in the other. He revealed that he was not, as was initially thought, throwing the canister at the police as a means of combat, saying “Before the photo was taken, the canister… was shot and it landed a couple of feet away from me and some children standing on the sidewalk.”

Crawford added that he was not “throwing the canister at the police; I was merely getting the canister away from me and the kids… I can’t even throw a baseball throw a baseball that far, let alone a burning can of tear gas.” Despite this claim, Crawford was still charged with assault and interfering with a police officer. In a 2015 interview with The Huffington Post, Crawford spoke on these charges and police brutality as a whole, saying “In some parts of the world, this is unfamiliar. The police crimes are very low, police officers are respectable in a lot of places. Every police officer isn’t bad. There’s a lot of good police officers out there who protect and serve. But you also have some who seem to not.”

2. He Was Proud to Be in the Famous Photograph

Met Edward Crawford today in #Ferguson. The iconic photo of him taken by @kodacohen will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/978teVW2yK — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) August 9, 2015

Initially, the man in the famous photograph was unknown by the world, and it wasn’t until Crawford stepped forward and identified himself that the media and law enforcement knew who he was. And despite the charges that were sent his way as a result, Crawford was still proud of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph, which was taken by St. Louis Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen. It has since been printed onto T-shirts, reinterpreted by artists, and even plastered onto cell phone cases.

In his CNN interview, Crawford told host Brian Stelter that he was “happy” the photo had gone viral, and shined a light on a serious issue in society: “I am happy the media is in my town, because this attention that we’re getting, I just hope we turn it into something positive. With the attention, I hope our voices are heard and I hope our pain is felt by America. So, I don’t want the cameras to leave. I hope they stay as long as they can and just capture positive moments, positive protests.” Crawford chimed in on this viewpoint with The Huffington Post, saying “They can’t leverage change. That’s a good thing that’s come out of this.”