CNN Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in 2017

Watching a live stream of CNN has never been easier.

If you don’t have a cable subscription or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the Cable News Network via over-the-top streaming services, which allow you to stream a handful of channels on your computer, phone or other device for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, you have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is my personal recommendation due to its cheap price point, but services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching CNN:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. CNN is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” bundles, which comes in at just $20 or $25 per month, respectively.

Another pro for Sling TV is the ability to customize your package. While other services offer bigger bundles, Sling has a variety of different add-ons (“News Extra”, for example, gives you BBC World News, HLN, EuroNews, France 24 and other channels) for just $5 or $10 extra per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange”:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once (with Sling Blue–$25 per month, also includes CNN–you can watch on three different devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” include CNN

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, while “Sling Blue” is $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Download the Sling app on your computer or mobile device and begin watching TV. If you’re interested in watching Sling TV on a mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download. You can click here for a full list of compatible devices

Most Channels: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle “Live a Little”, comes in at $35 per month, but if you’re more concerned with a larger channel lineup and are willing to pay a little extra, this is certainly the way to go.

For example, if you’re looking for more news channels, “Live a Little” includes MSNBC and Fox News Channel, while with Sling TV, MSNBC is only included in the “News Extra” with “Sling Blue” and Fox News Channel isn’t offered.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include CNN, while “Live a Little” is cheapest

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum. Its cheapest package with CNN is “Access,” which, at $39.99, is more expensive than Sling TV but doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Access” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. There are four different options, all of which include CNN

4. Enter your payment information. The “Access” package is the cheapest at $39.99 per month, while there are other options at $44.99, $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch via the PlayStation Vue app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices