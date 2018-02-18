PHOTO: Donald Trump & Melania at Studio54 Party in Mar-A-Lago

After visiting with those who were wounded in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history, the president attended a Studio 54 themed party at his private resort. According to Instagrammer Sean Bianca, Trump and Melania can be seen on chairs on the left side of the above photo. The caption reads, “Fun at Mar-a-lago’s Studio 54. Look who’s in the background! #FLOTUS #POTUS #Maralago.” On her Instagram bio, Bianca writes, “I’m anything but politically correct” and goes by the moniker @GOPGirlSeanBianca.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak also reported, “President Trump and the First Lady stopped by a Studio 54-themed disco party in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago last night after returning from the Broward sheriff’s department.”

A few hours before the February 16 party, prominent Florida bankruptcy attorney David Merrill wrote on his Facebook page that he was attending the party and that “our President is expected to attend.”

President Obama and the First Lady stopped by a Studio 54-themed disco party in a ballroom in Chicago last night after returning from the Newtown, CT sheriff’s department https://t.co/hfigByVu8I — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 17, 2018

It was widely reported that Trump had visited victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Valentine’s Day attack on February 16 at Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Trump told the gathered press that he had met some of those who had been wounded, “I did indeed. It’s very sad that something like that could happen.”

Reuters reports that Trump is scheduled to meet Speaker of the House Paul Ryan at Mar-a-Lago. The topic of discussion, according to the agency will be “legislative priorities.” The Reuters report adds that Trump is spending the President’s Day weekend at his resort.

Speaking to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, a White House aide said that Trump had foregone his traditional round of golf at Mar-a-Lago out of respect to the victims.

Trump has a long history with Studio 54. Slate reported in April 2016 that Trump was a fixture at the famous New York City nightclub, partying with mob-lawyer Roy Cohn. The article goes on to say that it was Cohn who introduced Trump to his now-disgraced campaign manager Paul Manafort.