David Matthews, Pippa Middleton’s Father-in-Law: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Matthews, the father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, is currently being investigated following rape claims.

The 74-year-old father of Middleton’s husband, James, was taken into custody after he was accused of sexually attacking a teenage girl on two occasions in the late 90s, according to the Daily Mail.

Matthews, a married millionaire and father of two, was released on bail. He has denied having any involvement with the female in question, according to a family spokesperson.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Is Under Investigation for Allegations of Rape & He Has Denied the Claims

Matthews was reported to police in France in 2017 and was forced to appear in court earlier this week. A judge decided to grant him bail while an investigation takes place. According to the Daily Mail, authorities “have six months to decide whether he will be brought to trial.”

The alleged incident is said to have occurred sometime between 1998 and 1999. Sources say that there have been two claims brought against Matthews, one in Paris and another in St. Barts. It is unclear if these are both rape allegations and whether or not he’s accused of sexually assaulting more than one woman.

Matthews has denied the allegations brought against him.

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation,” a spokesperson for the Matthews family said in a statement.

2. He Owns Eden Rock in St. Barts & Is Heir to the Scottish Title of Laird of Glen Affric

David and his wife, Jane Matthews, own Eden Rock St. Barths, a luxury resort hotel that lends itself to the rich and famous; staying one night at Eden Rock will set you back about $1,000.

“Eden Rock – St Barths is located on a rocky promontory and surrounded by white sandy beaches, clear blue sea and an amazing coral reef full of colorful sea life. Its convenient location in the heart of the island allows guests to easily stroll to the vibrant shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants situated in the village of St Jean,” reads a description on the resort’s website.

The hotel was named in Travel and Leisure‘s 500 World’s Best Hotels in 2015, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Additionally, Matthews is heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric, according to the Daily Mail. He currently owns a 10,000-acre Scottish estate near Loch Ness, which will eventually be left to his eldest son, James Matthews (the husband of Pippa Middleton).

3. He & His Wife Have 2 Sons & He Has 1 Daughter From a Previous Marriage

David Matthews and his wife, Jane, an artist who was born in Zimbabwe, currently call St. Barts home. The couple has two sons, James and Spencer. As previously mentioned in this post, James is married to Pippa Middleton, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge. James and Pippa celebrated their wedding on May 20, 2017.

James Matthews owns a hedge fund company called Eden Rock Capital Management Group. He has an estimated net worth of $2.6 billion, according to the-net-worth.com.

Spencer Matthews is a well-known reality star. The 29-year-old socialite starred on Made In Chelsea from 2011 through 2015. He was also on The Bachelor UK, but he didn’t have much luck finding love. Spencer recently shared that his girlfriend, Vogue Williams, is pregnant with their first child.

David Matthews was previously married to Anita Taylor, a race car driver. The two tied the knot in 1966 and had one child together, a daughter named Nina. Matthews and Taylor divorced after three years of marriage, according to Elle. Taylor remarried Adam Mackie and the two have four children together.

4. His Son, Michael, Died in 1999

David and Jane Matthews were hit by tragedy when their first-born son, Michael Matthews, died in 1999. Michael had been on Mount Everest when he got lost in heavy snow and high winds.

According to the Telegraph, Matthews “had become the youngest Briton to ever manage to summit the peak” before he passed away; his body was never found.

In Michael’s honor, the Matthews family set up the Michael Matthews Foundation, which Spencer is a big part of (his brother, James, is listed as a Trustee).

“The Michael Matthews Foundation (MMF) helps to provide education for children in remote places who, without a helping hand, might not receive an education at all,” the MMF website reads in part. “To date, MMF’s income has resulted largely from the fund-raising [endeavors] of Michael’s brothers, James and Spencer, their friends, and other family members.”

5. He Almost Died in a Motor Racing Accident

Before he got into the luxury hotel business, David Matthews was a door-to-door salesman. From there, he embraced his automotive passion and became a race car driver. Matthews’ love for cars was born when he was quite young; he worked in his dad’s garage.

In the 70s, Matthews competed in the British Touring Car Championships and became a division champion, according to the Daily Mail.

In 1973, Matthews got in an accident while competing in a race at Silverstone.

“His car flipped at 130mph, killing one driver, critically injuring another and temporarily stopping Matthews’ heart. A bystander said: ‘It was horrific. His car was airborne. How Matthews escaped is beyond me,'” the Daily Mail reported.

This accident ended Matthews’ career in car racing. He went on to run a car dealership business called Kirby Central Group, which he later sold in a multi-million dollar deal, according to Express UK.