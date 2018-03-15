Morgan Roof, Dylann’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Morgan Roof, the teenage sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, is accused of carrying weapons on school grounds after a racially-focused Snapchat post she allegedly made “caused alarm to the student body.”

News of Morgan Roof’s arrest broke on March 14, 2018, which was the same day that high school students around the United States staged a national walk-out to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Florida school shooting. The Snapchat post she’s accused of making specifically referenced the walk out.

Dylann Roof is one of the most notorious mass shooters in United States history. A white supremacist, he murdered nine black parishioners in a racially motivated attack at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Morgan Is Accused of Posting About ‘Black People’ & the Gun Walkout on Snapchat

The alleged Snapchat post made by Morgan Roof circulated on social media, including Twitter. The State newspaper confirmed that the Snapchat post attributed to Morgan Roof expressed displeasure with the gun walkout and included the comment “we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway.”

The full comment allegedly reads, “Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut.”

The March 14 walkout took place in many states across the country. Students walked out for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. in schools throughout the United States to remember the 17 staff members and students who were murdered in the Florida mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

2. The Weapons Alleged in Morgan Roof’s Case Were a Knife & Pepper Spray, Authorities Say

Although her brother is known for the mass shooting that took the lives of people attending a Bible study group in an African-American focused church, Morgan Roof was arrested for allegedly possessing a knife and pepper spray, according to Fox Carolina.

“A.C. Flora High School was contacted by the school administrator about Roof having marijuana, pepper spray, and a knife on school grounds,” the television station reported. Morgan’s high school is located in Columbia, South Carolina. She was accused of violating school policy.

Inmate records list Morgan Sinclair Roof as being in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. She is listed as weighing only 98 pounds, standing 5 foot 3 inches tall, and being 18-years-old.

Reporter Chad Mills wrote on Twitter, “In bond court, moments ago, Roof, 18, was given a $5,000 cash bond and was screened for a public defender. Roof was quiet and seemed upset.”

AC Flora’s principal wrote a lengthy letter on Twitter. In addition to Morgan Roof, two other students at the high school were accused of having weapons on school grounds, so the letter was not only referring to Morgan Roof. In those other cases, both involving 16-year-olds, one was allegedly found to have “a loaded magazine in his bookbag.” In the other case not involving Morgan, “Students also reported seeing someone throw something into the bushes on school grounds. Deputies say brief search turned up a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun.”

It read:

“AC Flora is fortunate to have a close and caring community which is open to sharing information. I want to thank those of you who have called to share concerns about what you may have heard from our students. In an effort to stop rumors, I would like to explain recent events that have occurred at AC Flora.

As many of you know, today was set as a time for a student walkout. Our student leaders had asked to be allowed to spend seventeen minutes to remember each of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. This student-led event was voluntary. The walkout went well with only a minor verbal disagreement that occurred at dismissal from the event. A rumor then started that a certain student had a weapon. This was heavily investigated and found to be inaccurate. In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.

In an isolated incident yesterday, administration was notified that there was possibly a weapon on campus. Through diligent work from the Assistant Principals and the School Resource Officers, an unloaded weapon was recovered. The investigation of this matter involves law enforcement as well as school officials. Discipline for students involved will follow the Richland One Code of Conduct.

I realize that rumors and the tragic school shootings in Florida are events that can cause anxiety for our students, parents, faculty, and the community. Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment. Please feel free to contact me at 803.807.8697 if you have questions or concerns.”

No students were injured in connection with any of the arrests.

3. Dylann Roof Said He Wasn’t Sorry for the Mass Shooting, Which Was a Racial Attack

Dylann Roof specifically targeted his victims because they were African-American. “Roof told FBI agents he wanted to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war with the slayings,” WGN-TV reported. He also showed no remorse.

Roof represented himself in court and was sentenced to death in 2017 by a federal jury.

According to USA Today, Dylann Roof remained unrepentant for committing one of the worst hate crimes in American history.

“I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did. I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed,” he wrote in jail writings released to the news media, adding, “I have shed a tear of self-pity for myself. I feel pity that I had to do what I did in the first place.”

4. Morgan Roof Told Her Brother That She Still Loved Him

Videos were released of jail visits between Dylann Roof and family members, and they showed that he caused them distress after ending up behind bars, according to The Post and Courier. Morgan was featured in one of them.

“Newly released videos of Dylann Roof’s jail visits from family members during his trial show the young killer made his father cry, refused to tell his little sister he loved her, repeatedly provoked his mother’s distress and described hatred for his defense attorneys,” the newspaper reported.

“Roof’s teenage sister, Morgan, told him that she wanted to attend his execution, if it occurred,” reported The Post and Courier.

“I love you, Dylann, even if you don’t love me back,” she said, according to the newspaper. He responded, “OK.”

5. Previous News Reports Allege the Roofs Grew Up in a Troubled Home

The picture of the Roof family that emerged during Roof’s trial was not a pretty one. According to the New York Daily News, it was alleged that the family dynamic included abuse. Dylann Roof “was raised by a loving stepmom, but in a house destroyed by domestic violence,” The New York Daily News reported.

The Daily News says that Dylann’s stepmother “Paige Mann, now 41 and newly married, was the closest thing to a real parent Dylann Roof and his older half-sister Amber Roof had.” Morgan’s profile picture on Facebook shows her with Paige Mann and tags Mann. Franklin Bennett, Dylann Roof’s dad, is also the father of Morgan, the newspaper reported, adding that Morgan is the daughter of Franklin Bennett and Mann.