Vanessa & Donald Trump Jr. Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The New York Post’s ‘Page Six’ reported Thursday that Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Donald J. Trump Jr.

Page Six says the divorce is an uncontested one which could mean she doesn’t plan to fight over child custody or assets.

Vanessa Trump and Trump Jr. were married at Mar-A-Lago in 2005. The couple have five children; Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, Fredrick and Chloe.

Happy birthday @realDonaldTrump we hope you have an incredible day! pic.twitter.com/WtwkLCx8nH — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2017

1. Donald J. Trump Jr.’s Net Worth is $300 Million

Donald Trump Jr.’s net worth is $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The site suggests that’s largely from his work for the Trump Organization but also includes fees for speaking engagements in the US and internationally, as well as monies from television appearances and work on a couple of films.

2. Donald J. Trump Jr. Is Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization

The 40-year-old son of the President of the United States is trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization founded by his paternal grandparents. Trump Jr., works with his brother Eric, also an executive vice president, at the Trump Organization.



3. Trump Jr. Is a TV Personality, Paid Speaker & Twitter Provocateur

According to his bio on the Trump Organization website , his job is to expand the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel, and golf interets. He oversees the Trump Organization’s entire property portfolio and is “involved in all aspects” of the company’s development from “deal evaluation” to pre-development planning and analysis, construction, operations and marketing in addition to other responsibilities.

His IMDb page says Trump Jr. is “known for his work on ‘Paul Anka: The Music Man,’ ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ and ‘A Dangerous Game.’” What does not appear on his IMDb page is that he was an advisor on ‘The Apprentice’ and ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’

According to his bio on the Trump Organization website, he’s an “accomplished and sought after speaker” who has delivered keynote speeches in the U.S. and internationally, most notably India and Dubai.

A Republican, he campaigned for his father beginning in 2015 and has since become infamous for his provocative tweets that push buttons and boundaries and range from the not-quite benign baiting and name-calling to spreading conspiracy theories.



4. Vanessa Trump Is a Mother, Entrepreneur, Former Model & Actress

Vanessa is a celebrity in her own right. Vanessa attended Marymount College, and has been modeling since she childhood on the Upper East Side; her mother owned Kay Models. According to her IMDb page, Vanessa appeared in ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ in 2003, ‘Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It,’ in 2010 and appeared on ‘The Apprentice’ in 2004.

The President’s soon to be ex-daughter-in-law worked for Wilhelmina models for almost a decade. Bustle did some guesstimating and number crunching (since trying to establish her own personal net worth is tricky at best) and speculated that during her years with Wilhelmina she may have earned anywhere from $2 to $5 million. But who knows? Her handbag line, La Poshette was not around long and what she earned with that business is anyone’s guess. Vanessa does not appear on Celebrity Net Worth.

5. Vanessa & Donald Trump Jr. Have Been Having Martial Problems Likely Not Tied to Money Trouble

Page Six reported Wednesday that there was trouble in the marriage and that the couple while not officially separated, the couple has been leading different lives. Vanessa is low-key on social media and Trump Jr. has his finger on the Twitter button. Trump Jr. travels frequently and Vanessa has five kids; enough said on that.

And Vanessa has concerns about her family’s safety, the paper said, following the February white powder scare when she opened a letter addressed to her husband that contained a threatening letter and white powder, which later turned out not to be dangerous but she was did go to the hospital.