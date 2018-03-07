Winter Storm Quinn Travel Bans & School Closings: Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, & New Jersey

As Winter Storm Quinn looms near the northeast, people in regions affected by the storm are wondering about travel bans and school closures. This second nor’easter in a week could bring up to 18 inches of snow to certain regions, affecting residents in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and more. The winds may not be as strong as the storm from last week, but snowfall amounts might be heavier. A winter storm warning has been issued across most of the New England area from late tonight through Thursday morning. Areas that may see heavy snowfall include Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston, USA Today reported. Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine may see up to 18 inches of snow.

Some airlines are offering free waivers for people who need to change their plans because of the storm at JFK, Newark Liberty, LaGuardia, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, and Providence, and other regions, USA Today reported. Here are some specific reports from cities in the region.

Philadelphia Travel Bans & School Closures

All School District of Philadelphia public schools and Parochial/Archdiocesan schools will be closed on Wednesday, CBS Philly reported. Municipal courts and offices will also be closed. District childhood centers will also be closed, ABC 6 reported.

Travel cancelations haven’t yet been announced, but they may still happen. The National Weather Service has warned that travel might be difficult or impossible in the morning and evening on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania plans to ban certain vehicles from traveling starting at midnight Tuesday on some portions of the interstates, Weather.com reported. These include empty straight trucks, large combination vehicles, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger cars, motorcycles, and RVs. The bans are on:

Interstate 78 from the junction with Interstate 81 in Lebanon County to the New Jersey line.

I-80 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New Jersey line.

I-81 from the Maryland line to the New York State line.

I-84 from the junction with Interstate 81 to the New York State line.

I-380 from the junction with Interstate 80 to the junction with Interstate 81.

Traveling on the northeastern extension between Lehigh Tunnel and Clarks Summit

I-380 and I-84 in Pennsylvania starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday (ALL commercial vehicles are banned here)

If you must travel, check the conditions first at 511 PA.

Boston Travel Bans & School Closures

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has asked residents to refrain from traveling during the storm, but a specific travel ban has not been enacted. To stay updated on traffic conditions before heading out, call 511 or visit Mass511.com. For details on airline and airport closures, visit MassPort.com.

Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts announced that school is canceled and there will be no before or after school activities, Newsweek reported. Patch.com reported the following are closed: Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School; Worcester Public Schools; Mohawk Trail And Hawlemont Regional School District; Naragansett Regional School District (dismissing early Wed but closed Thursday); Nativity of Worcester; Quinsigamond Community College; St. Bernadette School; and Worchester State University. Many other schools will be offering early dismissals tomorrow. Patch.com will be providing the latest updates if plans change.

New York City Travel Bans & School Closures

Snow is expected to begin in New York City as early as 10 p.m. Eastern. Power lines and subway systems might be affected. But as of the time of publication, no travel bans have been put into place. However, the city did issue a hazardous travel advisory for Wednesday, Newsweek reported. The Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement: “Mother nature’s March Madness continues as another nor’easter is forecast to bring snow that will make travel dangerous on Wednesday. New Yorkers should take mass transit if possible and allow for extra time.”

In addition, New York City schools are expected to stay open tomorrow, unless weather conditions and forecasts change significantly, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

After school programs will also continue as planned, but field trips using the yellow bus service will be canceled. Follow @NYCSchools for the latest updates.

New Jersey Travel Bans & School Closures

Most schools in New Jersey will be closed tomorrow, Newsweek reported. With thousands still without power from the last storm, the state is taking this newest storm very seriously. Many schools in the New Jersey area are closing tomorrow, March 7. In fact, so many are closing that it’s more a question of who isn’t closed rather than who is. The counties with schools closing include Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Ocean, Pasaic, Somerset, and Union. You can see an updated list of the latest closings on Patch.com or by county on NJ1015.com.

As for travel bans, despite the state of emergency, it doesn’t appear that any state travel bans have been put in place as of the time of publication, NorthJersey.com reported. Laura Connolly, a public information officer with the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, told NorthJersey.com: “A travel ban is something we only do in very, very extreme circumstances because that means closing down interstates and state roads.” However, local officials may put their own travel bans in place. You can find out the latest road conditions at 511nj.org. Although there’s no travel ban, an advisory is in place, which reads: “Motorists are advised to be prepared and avoid unnecessary travel tonight and tomorrow due to winter driving conditions on the roadways. Be alert when approaching bridges and overpasses, as they will freeze before the road surface.”