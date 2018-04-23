Alek Minassian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alek Minassian, 25, has been identified by CBS News as the person arrested by police on suspicion of driving a white Ryder van into a crowd of pedestrians in Toronto this afternoon, killing multiple people. Witnesses said the driver was traveling fast when he jumped a curb and hit “everything in his path.” When police arrested him after he fled the scene, he approached them with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Officials are saying that the act was deliberate. The motive in the crash is not yet known, but early reports indicate the driver hit the pedestrians deliberately.

Here’s what you need to know about Minassian and what happened in Canada today. This is a developing story and more details about Minassian will be added as they are available.

1. Nine People Died, and Witnesses Said One of the Pedestrians May Have Been Walking a Stroller

WATCH LIVE: Aerial view from Yonge and Finch are where multiple pedestrians reportedly struck https://t.co/vf6NoR1wXV pic.twitter.com/7mkr8hOEKg — CP24 (@CP24) April 23, 2018

Alek Minassian was named by CBS News sources as the suspect who was arrested in connection with the horrific van accident. He is 25 years old.

Toronto police confirmed that nine people died after a white van struck a crowd of people at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East around 1:30 p.m. CBS News sources revealed that Minassian is the person suspected of driving that van. The van was traveling southbound and mounted the curb, hitting numerous people who were on the sidewalk, CTV News reported. Witnesses said the man drove onto the sidewalk multiple times.

Alex Shaker, who witnessed the crash, said he believed the driver hit someone with a stroller, CTV reported. “He just destroyed so many people’s lives; every single thing that got in his way,” Shaker said.

Police said that 16 other people were injured in the attack.

This is a busy area north of downtown Toronto. Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto.

2. Minassian, 25, Was Arrested after Fleeing the Scene and Pulling What Looked Like a Gun on Police

Video from Yonge and Finch at Toronto pic.twitter.com/YvS8GcJ8pg — Vince (@vce7) April 23, 2018

Witnesses said the vehicle drove up to a half-mile to a mile while it was hitting people, CNN reported. The driver of the van fled the scene and residents were urged to avoid the area. Subway service in that area was suspended. Minassian, 25, was later arrested, according to CBS News. You can see a video of Minassian’s arrest below.

Video of the possible suspect being arrested by police in Toronto. (Video: @FTV_Huazhang) pic.twitter.com/HIAVJNZTfx — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) April 23, 2018

The suspect was arrested just moments after a white van hit multiple pedestrians. Peter Akman with CTV National News said that it looked like he pulled a gun on the police, but he was arrested without any shots being fired.

#BREAKING Moments after hitting multiple pedestrians with the white van – the driver pulls what looks like a gun on police. No shots are fired. @TPS arrest him. #TorontoAttack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/piyGfeOder — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

3. The Van, a Rented Ryder Vehicle, Was Traveling at a High Rate of Speed & Swerved Across Four Lanes to Hit the Pedestrians

#BREAKING: Van used in the incident in Toronto was a rented Ryder vehicle. Motive is currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/uHlHQbn73y — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) April 23, 2018

A witness to the crash, Alex Shaker, said the van was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the pedestrians, CTV News reported. Shaker said: “He started going down on the sidewalk and crumbling down people one by one.” Another witness said who drove past and saw shoes and hats everywhere.

Video shows shoes scattered in the street in downtown Toronto where police say a van hit pedestrians. https://t.co/3v9iEWwSef pic.twitter.com/IVm70R6sJc — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) April 23, 2018

The van that the suspect was driving was a rented Ryder vehicle.

Henry Miller, who witnessed the crash, told Sky News that he thought the van was driving 60 to 70 km/h and was swerving in and out of traffic. “I would say (it) fairly deliberately hit pedestrians … before eventually careering off into one of the other side streets and out of view.” He said he saw the van swerving across four lanes at a high speed.

Mark Dukes, who works at Procter and Gamble near where the suspect was arrested, told CNN that he looked outside and saw a van surrounded by police officers.

4. The Motive for the Crash Has Not Been Determined, But Officials Said the Crash Was Deliberate

MORE: Police say multiple pedestrians reportedly struck by van near Yonge and Finch https://t.co/BngRzF3nZ8 pic.twitter.com/NowpCDuJVH — CP24 (@CP24) April 23, 2018

At this time, officials have not determined a motive for the horrific crash. But U.S. law enforcement officials told CBS News that the incident appeared to be a deliberate act. Bill Bratton, a former New York City police commissioner, told MSNBC that his sources said that driver was known to police and it was being considered a terrorist attack.

Toronto police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said, “At this point it’s too early to tell what if any motive there was.”

But witnesses felt certain it was an intentional act. Nick Sanka told Global News that the driver appeared to be in control. “He did seem to have control over what he was doing,” he said. “So it wasn’t some sort of impairment where he was swerving. He just (drove) straight through — and he managed to make a perfect turn at that corner as well.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CTV: “Obviously, we’re just learning of the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We’re going to obviously going to have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours.”

5. Witnesses Said One Victim Was ‘Dragged’ By the Car

A witness talks about the van hitting pedestrians in Toronto. https://t.co/3v9iEWwSef pic.twitter.com/owvEdto4aJ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) April 23, 2018

Sunnybrook Hospital received multiple patients, including five in critical condition, two in serious condition, and one in fair condition. Two patients were pronounced dead upon arrival, CNN reported.

#UPDATE From the sky the @CTVNews helicopter counting at least 8-bodies covered with tarps in Toronto. Witnesses at area hospital saying several people brought in with catastrophic injuries. #TorontoAttack pic.twitter.com/T6WiJpvZvI — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) April 23, 2018

CTV News reported that its helicopter counted at least eight bodies covered in tarps.

@CBCToronto Current view looking north at Yonge and Park Home Ave/Empress pic.twitter.com/in8Muz6GRc — Karl Mok (@fruv) April 23, 2018

Officials have only said that paramedics are treating multiple patients. Stephen Powell, district chief for Toronto Fire, confirmed with CNN that there were multiple casualties.

One witness told CTV that they thought the driver had a heart attack, because of how he was just hitting everything. “It was a nightmare,” the said. “It was a gruesome scene. It was really bad out there. I couldn’t believe what I had seen… Holy God, I have never seen like this in my life.”

At least one of the victims, he said, was dragged by the car.