Saheed Vassell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saheed Vassell, 34, was fatally shot by police in Brooklyn today after the officers allegedly mistook a metal pipe he was holding for a gun. Officers were responding to 911 calls in the area when they encountered Vassell at the corner of Utica Ave. and Montgomery St. in the Crown Heights area, New York Daily News reported. Police officials said they shot him after he pointed an object in their direction. Protests are already being reported in the area in response to the shooting. The shooting happened just two weeks after Stephon Clark was fatally shot in his own back yard in Sacramento, and Louisiana officials declined in late March to charge two Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting of Alton Sterling. Here’s what you need to know about Saheed Vassell.

1. Saheed Vassell Was Shot After He Pointed a Metal Pipe at the Officers

Three 911 calls were made around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, from people who said that a black man wearing a brown leather jacket was waving a silver gun at people. During a press conference, police officials said, “Three different 911 calls described a man with a gun pointing it at people on the street. There is video … that shows a man brandishing what appears to be a firearm and pointing it at people.” One of the callers said they thought he was trying to fire the gun.

The photo above is one of two screenshots from surveillance footage. During a press conference, police said this photo was taken seconds before police shot Vassell.

UPDATE 1/2: Earlier today, police responded to several 911 calls of report of a man pointing what callers believed to be firearm at residents. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2018

When the police reached the street corner where the man was seen, Vassell was standing there, pointing a metal object at them. NYPD Chief of Department Terrence Monahan said during a press conference: “The suspect then took a two-handed shooting stance and pointed an object at the approaching officers.”

Monahan said the object was a “pipe with some sort of knob.” Here is a photo of that object:

Police claim the man they gunned down "took a two-handed shooting stance" and aimed a metal pipe at them https://t.co/2D59LV4EQC pic.twitter.com/XjyV70ZamZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 5, 2018

2. Four Police Officers Shot at Vassell 10 Times

Four police officers — one in uniform and three in plainclothes — fired 10 shots at Vassell around 4:45 p.m., and he was hit multiple times. (During a press conference, police said that there was an additional uniformed officer at the scene who did not fire.) He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he later died.

Jaccpot Hinds told The New York Times that he was walking on Utica Avenue when an unmarked police car passed him. A plainclothes officer shot at the man several time in the neck, chest, and right arm, Hinds said.

Chris J. told New York Daily News that he thought he was hearing firecrackers at first. It was one shot, and “then it was nonstop after that.” He said a plainclothes officer handcuffed Vassell as he was lying on the sidewalk, not moving. “They put him on his back and they tried to compress his chest but he was gone.”

Hinds said he also saw the officer who fired trying to resuscitate Vassell. They put him on an ambulance about five minutes later.

A clerk at Chucky Fresh Market on 414 Utica Ave. said that one of the bullets shattered a window at the store.

3. Police Were Not Wearing Body Cams, But Have Multiple Videos from the Scene

Monahan said that none of the officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. However, security footage from the area did pick up some of what happened. The security footage has not been released, but police did share screenshots from the surveillance footage. During the press conference, the police showed a screenshot from one of the surveillance cameras, showing a blurry image of what appears to be a male pointing an object at a civilian.

During the press conference, Monahan emphasized that the call was about a man carrying a gun, not about a mentally disturbed individual. When they encountered Vassell, he turned right away and pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, he said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

4. Vassell Was Known in the Neighborhood as ‘Quirky’ But Not Typically Violent, According to Witnesses

Chris J. told New York Daily News that Vassell was well known in that neighborhood as a quirky, but not violent guy. He said: “He’s a little touched in the head. But he’s not crazy enough to go around hitting people.”

Hinds told The New York Times that Vassell was well-known and often spent time at the corner of the intersection where he was shot.

Andrew Wilson told New York Daily News that he’d known Vassell for 20 years. He said that Vassell would walk around the neighborhood carrying an orange Bible or a rosary, and he would sometimes talk to himself, but he never caused problems for anyone. He said the officers in the neighborhood knew Vassell. “Everybody just knows he’s just mentally challenged. This shouldn’t have happened at all.”

Mavitza Burgos wrote on a public Facebook post that the cops were wrong and there was no way Vassell was a violent person. “Everytime I saw you with my kids you would tell my son listen to your momma boyn my son would laugh n you would give him a high five.”

One person, @AchmatX, wrote on Twitter that the shooting was a result of gentrification in the area. “Everyone in the community knew Saheed Vassell. When we tell you gentrification is violence this is just another example. The same white gentrifiers calling the police on Black men smoking weed in Harlem, called the police on Saheed.”

Everyone in the community knew Saheed Vassell. When we tell you gentrification is violence this is just another example. The same white gentrifiers calling the police on Black men smoking weed in Harlem, called the police on Saheed. https://t.co/Y2m7JyqUU4 — Achmat X (@AchmatX) April 5, 2018

Vassell had been arrested 17 times, mostly for domestic violence related issues, New York Daily News reported. At this time, additional background on those arrests is not known.

Vassell had a 15-year-old son, according to Wilson.

5. People Are Taking To Twitter to Share Their Anger

During @ny1 live reporting from #nypd shooting scene in #brooklyn, you can hear upset crowd in the background. People refuting police version of why they shot and killed a man. pic.twitter.com/BdZaBlJh8c — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) April 4, 2018

People from the area are angry about Vassell’s shooting, and protests began quickly. Dean Meminger, a reporter and anchor for NY1, reported that a crowd of people were very upset and disputing the police department’s version of what happened. Shay Horse, a photojournalist in the New York area, wrote that people quickly began protesting, but the crowds calmed about an hour ago.

More people streaming in, cops look like they might wanna clear the area. More cops coming in as well. pic.twitter.com/yWMwZTC3NC — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) April 5, 2018

Things are calming down. More people are streaming in but it’s a much calmer scene now pic.twitter.com/BFx4s2dC3I — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) April 5, 2018

U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, Representative for New York District 9, wrote on Facebook in response to the shooting: “This afternoon Saheed Vassell was shot and killed in Crown Heights. I am shocked and angered by this news. My deepest condolences are with Saheed’s family, friends, and our community. My staff and I are closely monitoring this situation and I expect answers. #SaheedVassell#SayHisName #BLM”

This is a developing story.