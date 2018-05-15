Eugenior Joseph: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Eugenior Joseph, a 22-year-old Florida man, is accusing Cheesecake Factory employees of threatening to physically harm him and confronting him because he wore a MAGA hat into the restaurant on Mother’s Day.

The Daily Wire broke the story and reports that the incident occurred on Mother’s Day 2018 at the Cheesecake Factory located inside Dadeland Mall. Joseph was a high school athlete. MAGA, or Make America Great Again, is the campaign slogan of President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daily Wire Claims Employees Threatened Joseph & Used Racial Slurs

EXCLUSIVE: Cheesecake Factory Employees Attack Black Man For Wearing MAGA Hat https://t.co/m6HvEICTD6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2018

In its exclusive report, The Daily Wire reported that it had interviewed multiple witnesses to the alleged incident. The Daily Wire story alleges that an employee started the incident by pointing at Joseph’s MAGA hat.

“At that point, approximately a dozen or so employees approached the table and began making comments about the hat, with some saying they wanted to punch Joseph in the face. Witnesses also allege that some of the employees also referred to him as a ‘n**ger’ in their conversations among each other,” Daily Wire reported. Eugenior Joseph is black.

Joseph also spoke to the Daily Wire and alleged that another employee balled and smacked his fists “trying to scare me.” He also said a group of employees screamed at him, the news site alleged, adding that kitchen employees allegedly booed Joseph and the whole incident upset an elderly woman with the group so much that she had to take medication.

You can read the full Daily Wire report here.

2. Joseph’s Girlfriend Claims the Employees Threatened to ‘Punch’ her Boyfriend’s Head & Terrified a Child & Great-Grandmother

Izabella Victores, who identifies herself as Eugenior Joseph’s girlfriend on Facebook, posted about the incident. The post is not publicly visible on her page, but you can see a screenshot on the Breitbart website. She wrote that the incident terrified her great-grandmother and her 8-year-old sister, who were just trying to celebrate Mother’s Day at the restaurant.

The Facebook post, according to the Breitbart screenshot, claims the workers surrounded the table. “@Cheesecake Factory in Dadeland – multiple employees made physical threats to my boyfriend for wearing a MAGA hat. Employees surrounded our table, uttering phrases like ‘I’m gonna punch his head so hard that I’ll knock the hat off,'” the post reads.

“The employees gathered around our table, stopped working, and began chanting that my boyfriend be kicked out. Management had to break up the employees, and police were called. All of these threats and aggressions were done in front of my 80-year-old great grandmother and 8-year-old sister who were terrified. This was supposed to be a simple mother’s day celebration, and instead we were threatened and harassed by an entire restaurant of employees.”

3. Joseph Played Basketball for a Florida Christian School & Is a College Student

According to Joseph’s Facebook page, he studies at State College of Florida, went to Westwood Christian School, lives in Kendall, Florida, and is from Miami, Florida. He did not respond to a message from Heavy seeking comment.

A player page for Westwood says he is 6 foot 4 inches tall and played with the class of 2015. The school also posted a highlight reel of him playing basketball on YouTube. He was said to have “led the team in scoring his senior year on their way to a 13-9 finish.”

4. The Cheesecake Factory Wrote That It Is Investigating the Incident

After the conservative commentator Ann Coulter tweeted about the incident at the Cheesecake Factory’s page, the restaurant chain confirmed it was investigating the incident in a response on Twitter.

Alethea Rowe, senior director of Public Relations of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, provided this statement to Heavy: “No guest should ever feel unwelcomed in one of our restaurants, and we are taking this matter very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately apologized to the guests in person. We are conducting an investigation and will take the appropriate corrective action. The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended pending the results of our investigation.”

The Cheesecake Factory posted the same statement on Twitter in response to Coulter.

5. Joseph Is a Trump Supporter

The Daily Wire reported that Eugenior Joseph is new to politics but supports President Donald Trump. Joseph’s Facebook page is filled with basketball photos and isn’t political in nature.

The Daily Wire quoted Joseph as saying that Trump “is a really good president,” adding “that he is disappointed that a black man can’t wear a hat to support the president without being attacked.”