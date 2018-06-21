Charles Krauthammer Cause of Death: How Did Columnist Die?

Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize winning conservative columnist and commentator, has died at the age of 68, leading to a flood of tributes, many of which paid homage to his intellect and independence.

How did Krauthammer die? What was his cause of death? He died from cancer of the small intestine, The Washington Post reported. Krauthammer revealed in a recent column that he had only a few weeks to live because his cancer had returned. USA Today wrote that Krauthammer died after a battle with cancer.

Charles Krauthammer forged a much-honored career as a pundit and author after being confined to a wheelchair after an accident. He was also a trained psychiatrist, credited with inventing the term “the Reagan doctrine.”

Charles Krauthammer Died on June 21, 2018

News broke that Charles Krauthammer had died in the early evening hours of January 21, 2018. Fox News, where he was a commentator, released a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and friend, Charles Krauthammer. A gifted doctor and brilliant political commentator, Charles was a guiding voice throughout his time with FOX News and we were incredibly fortunate to showcase his extraordinary talent on our programs. He was an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Robyn and his son Daniel.”

“Some sad news: Charles Krauthammer has died. Our obit is coming soon,” reporter Paul Farhi wrote on Twitter. His verified page identifies him as a reporter who writes about the news media for The Washington Post. Brit Hume, the Fox News political analyst, followed that up with confirmation of the sad news, tweeting, “Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died.” Those were among the first reports of his death, although many others soon confirmed the sad news.

Krauthammer was honored with many awards during his career. He was awarded the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for distinguished commentary. His column in the Post started appearing in the 1980s, and he won a National Magazine award as an essayist. A Post’s editorial page editor called his column “independent and hard to peg politically. It’s a very tough column. There’s no ‘trendy’ in it. You never know what is going to happen next.”

Krauthammer told The Post of column writing, “Much of it has to do with common sense. One of my many missions is putting up a first-line defense against the various enthusiasms of the age – everything from the nuclear freeze to identity politics to the ‘recovered memory’ movement – which tend to roll over the culture at regular intervals.” He was also trained as a psychiatrist and was an author. He was credited with coming up with the term “The Reagan doctrine” and was known for his logical approach to commentary in an emotional age. At times, he criticized everyone from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump.

“I believe that the pursuit of truth and right ideas through honest debate and rigorous argument is a noble undertaking,” he wrote in The Post. “I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation’s destiny.” However, his career was not without controversy. The Post also noted that he “helped lay the ideological groundwork for the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.”

Other news sites also quickly confirmed Krauthammer’s death.

Charles Krauthammer Recently Announced That His Cancer Had Returned, Saying ‘My Fight Is Over’

Krauthammer penned his last column several weeks ago, and, tragically, he announced that he was dying and had only weeks to live. The column was widely praised for the dignity with which Krauthammer faced his final days on earth.

Krauthammer wrote the article on June 8, 2018. The announcement came in a “note to readers” in The Washington Post. “I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” Krauthammer wrote.

“Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.” He did not reveal which type of cancer he was fighting.

The Washington Post said his son revealed that his father died of cancer of the small intestine.

Charles Krauthammer Leaves Behind a Lawyer Wife & a Son, Who Is Also a Writer

Charles Krauthammer’s long-time wife is named Robyn Krauthammer. In an interview with C-Span, Krauthammer said he was attending Balliol College at Oxford when he met his future wife. “…it had a graduate dormitory, which in 1970, when I was there, was the only one in town that was coed, that was its highest distinction. And that’s where I met my wife who was a student at St. Anne’s,” he explained.

Charles said that his wife was a lawyer but she gave that job up. “She was studying law. She practiced law for a while. And then in July of 1978, I quit medicine and she quit law on the same day. And she has been an artist, a painter and sculptor ever since,” he told C-Span in the 2005 interview.

As is well known, Krauthammer has been in a wheelchair most of his life. That occurred when he was 22 and in medical school, and Krauthammer was in a diving accident that resulted in a broken neck, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that the Krauthammers weren’t married yet when the accident occurred, but it didn’t deter their relationship. His wife, who was born in Australia, began writing to him and then came to see him, sparking their relationship, which has lasted decades. They married in 1974.

Robyn and Charles Krauthammer have one son together. His name is Daniel Krauthammer.

Like his father, Daniel is very well-educated and is a writer. According to his LinkedIn page, Daniel Krauthammer is involved in “technology, strategy & policy” in the San Francisco Bay area. He has degrees from Stanford University Graduate School of Business; in Financial Economics from Oxford University; and in Social Studies from Harvard University.

He lists himself as an independent writer and producer, as a contributing writer in economics, finance, and world affairs, and as VP of Business Operations for Radpad, and he was previously employed in Product Management and Analysis for Google Ideas. Daniel also worked an an economic policy analyst on the 2008 John McCain presidential campaign. He has written for the Weekly Standard.

