WATCH: Video Shows East Pittsburgh Police Shooting [GRAPHIC]

A police shooting in East Pittsburgh was recorded in a graphic video that has spread on social media after being posted on Facebook.

Police have not released much information about the shooting, but the video shows officers stopping a car on a residential street. Two people get out of the car and run and shots can then be fired. One person, who has his back to the officers, appears to fall to the ground after the shots were heard. You can watch the video below. The video shows the shooting footage twice, once zoomed in:

After two shots are heard, the person recording the video gasps and can be heard saying, “why are they shooting at him? … Why are they shooting? All they did was run and they’re shooting at them?”

Another video posted on Facebook shows a person being taken into an ambulance and receiving chest compressions from a paramedic. You can watch that video, which is graphic, below:

Witnesses said on Facebook that the victim who was shot was a 13-year-old boy, and have said the teen died, but police have not confirmed those details. The identities of those involved in the video, including the police officers, have not been released.

According to WTAE-TV, the shooting happened Tuesday evening in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a borough of about 2,000 residents in Allegheny County that is 15 minutes outside of the city of Pittsburgh.

Police stopped a vehicle on Grandview Avenue and Howard Street in East Pittsburgh while investigating a shooting that happened about 8 p.m., according to the news station. Police said shots were fired during the traffic stop about 8:30 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital.

One other person was arrested at the scene and the other is still being sought by officers, WTAE reports. The earlier shooting was reported about 8 p.m. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing shots fired and responding officers found a male victim in the 800 block of Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock, according to WTAE. The condition of that shooting victim is not known. Police did not say why they stopped the car that led to the police shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene following the first shooting.

A Facebook Live video show the aftermath of the shooting in East Pittsburgh:

The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating both incidents, according to WPXI-TV.

Police have not said if any weapons were found at the scene. Witnesses said the person who was shot was unarmed.

TWO WOUNDED: After a shooting in North Braddock and then shots fired after police pull over the suspect’s car in East Pittsburgh. Stay with @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/gZuq1CeiRS — David Highfield (@DavidHighfield) June 20, 2018

A large crime scene with several police officers remained near where the police-involved shooting happened late Tuesday night, according to KDKA-TV. Police said they were still searching the area for the person who fled from the vehicle and a state police helicopter was providing support.

East Pittsburgh officials have not commented about the shooting. The office of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted a statement clarifying the shooting did not happen in his city, “This incident did not occur in the City of Pittsburgh or involve its police force. East Pittsburgh is a suburb outside of our jurisdiction named for its location east of our city.”