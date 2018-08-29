Amy Moffat & Stephen Graham: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Moffat and Stephen Graham were killed in an horrific road accident less than two weeks after they were married. The couple was killed in a rollover car accident just outside of Prosser, Washington, reports the Utah Daily Herald. The accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on August 26.

According to a post on Moffat, 28, from Provo’s, Facebook page, the couple had been married on August 11. The Herald report says that Moffat fell asleep at the wheel and “over-corrected,” which caused their truck to roll. Despite both wearing seat belts, the couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking to Fox Salt Lake City, the couple’s friend, Spencer Luczak, described driving behind the couple prior to the crash. Luczak said, “Shakespeare couldn’t have written this story. When the truck went into its first roll, it lifted off the ground and was high enough where both the passenger and I had to look up through the windshield to see the truck above us, and then I slowed down just in time because it landed right in our path. When I got to them, I knew right away they were gone.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Days Before Her Death, Moffat Wrote on Facebook, ‘Stephen, I Feel Like the Luckiest Girl in the World’

The Facebook post announcing the couple’s marriage from Moffat’s profile read:

This weekend I felt like the luckiest girl in the world. I haven’t had the chance to share a lot of the details of Stephen Graham and my engagement. For a few reasons, Stephen and I decided to be married in an intimate civil ceremony with our immediate families, just beneath the peaks of Utah’s Wasatch mountains. Beside a babbling summer creek, Stephen and I, in joyful disbelief, united our lives together and became husband and wife. I can’t tell you how much I love this man. I’ve never felt more loved, or have been treated more like a queen, than by anyone else in my life. Stephen is more than I could’ve ever asked for in a partner, in a lover, in a best friend. For now our marriage is until death do us part. But soon enough we can go to a temple of God and have our marriage sealed for eternity. Stephen, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. Thank you for each and every crazy, beautiful, and crazy beautiful moment we have shared up until this point. I can’t wait to see what adventures lie ahead of us.

2. Moffat Was a Nutritionist Who Believed Nutrition Helped Her Conquer ‘Chronic Fatigue, Anxiety & Hormone Issues’

Amy Moffat was a nutritionist who had her own business, Nourish Family Nutrition, which was based in Boise, Idaho. Moffat began her business in April 2018. On her official website, Moffat describes previously going through a “heart-wrenching divorce” after 18 months of marriage. Moffat credited author Brene Brown with helping her through a difficult time. Moffat cites Brown’s line of, “To the brave and brokenhearted who have taught us how to rise after a fall. Your courage is contagious,” as being specifically helpful.

The closing lines of Moffat’s biography is indicative of her personality as it reads, “I wish I had a chance to meet and talk to all of you as well! I want to hear your stories, your challenges, your overcoming, your strength. So don’t be afraid to reach out to me! I would love to hear from you.” In March 2018, Moffat wrote on her Facebook page that her nutrition studies had helped her conquer “terrible digestive issues, malnutrition, severe anemia, chronic fatigue, eczema, asthma, anxiety, headaches, and hormone issues.” In one online article, Moffat described herself as an “adrenaline junkie.”

3. The Couple Was Active in the Mormon Church

On her Facebook page, Moffat says that she is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Moffat says she has worked in the Missionary Training Center and is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Agoura High School in Agoura Hills, California. During her time at Brigham Young, Moffat was a pole vaulter and was on the track team. Moffat graduated from the school in 2008. Fox Salt Lake City reports that the couple was active in the Mormon church.

4. Graham Worked as a BMX Photographer & Videographer

Graham worked as a photographer and videographer for Deity Components, a company that sells off road biking gear. Graham had worked as a photographer in various capacities since 2013. BMX rider Jonesy Fedderson named Graham as his favorite photographer and videographer.

Graham was a graduate of Salt Lake Community College. Graham’s LinkedIn page gives his location as Meridian, Idaho. The reports surrounding Graham’s death gave his home as Riverton, Utah. On his Facebook page, Graham says he is originally from Taylorsville, Utah.

5. One of the Couple’s Friends Said, ‘Stephen Waited His Whole Life to Meet Someone Like Amy’

Moffat’s uncle, Rex Bosen, told Fox Salt Lake City, “You could just see the twinkle in her eye, the smile in her face. It was the happiest I’ve seen her in years.” While Luczak added, “Stephen waited his whole life to meet someone like Amy.” Moffat’s cousin told the station, “It’s really hard because you want so much for t hem, but I think the fact that they were together, and they were happy, and they were going on an adventure, it summarizes their life together. I think they’re still on an adventure together and it’s just not what they planned.”