Dennis Shields Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dennis Shields has died. The on/off boyfriend of Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel was found dead at his Trump Tower home on Friday. The Medical Examiner’s office is currently investigating Shields’ cause of death, which the New York Post has said may have been a drug overdose. He was 51.

This shocking news has prompted many to wonder just how much Shields made while he was alive, and how much he was worth at the time of his death. According to Earn The Necklace, he had an estimated net worth of $11 million. Read on to learn how Shields made his fortune and what he liked to spend his money on.

1. He Co-Founded the Finance Company YieldStreet In 2015

Shields was born to an affluent family. According to E! Online, his mother Gail was a lawyer and his father Lawrence was a neurologist. He ultimately decided to go into finance, however, and after earning an M.A. in public relations from New York University, Shields became a banker. He’s since gone to found several different financial and crowd-funding companies. He helped create the American Legal Finance Association (ALFA), and from June 1996 to May 2002, he was the president and CEO of HealthShield Capital Corporation.

In 2015, Shields co-founded the financial service company YieldStreet. The company provides access to asset based investments and allows average consumers to “participate in opportunities with low market correlation and target yields.”

On his Linkedin profile, Shields referred to himself as a “serial entrepreneur in the specialty finance space” and a “philanthropist.” He also said that he “created the concept of and founded the only bank in the United States to understand and meet the needs of the trial bar.”

2. He Was the Chairman & Founder of Esquire Bank

Shields founded the Esquire Bank in 2007. On the company’s LinkedIn profile, the mission statement read: “Esquire Bank is a full service bank founded by attorneys for attorneys. We are deeply aligned with the trial bar and cognizant of the unique needs and cash flow issues of the contingency fee practice. Esquire Bank provides customized banking and business solutions to service those [in need].”

In addition to being the founder of the company, Shields served as the executive chairman. This standing netted him an annual salary of $475K, along with bonuses and stock option points. According to Salary.com, the 2017 fiscal year brought him $225K as a bonus, $288,750 as stock, and $9,949 as “other types of compensation.” In total, he earned $998,699 for the year.

3. He Donated $25K to the Survivors of Hurricane Harvey In 2017

Shields donated to a number of charities during his lifetime. After the events of Hurricane Harvey, he and then-girlfriend Bethenny Frankel traveled to Houston to help the survivors. Shields reportedly donated $25K to help provide clothing and shelter. Joi Gordon, the CEO of Frankel’s Dress for Success campaign, spoke on the importance of his donation. “That money helped them get back on their feet so they can help women in the community,” she told People Magazine. “Now in Houston, the first phase is to help women who’ve been displaced and take care of their immediate needs.”

During a Dress for Success event, Frankel revealed that Shields made another sizable donation. “People do kind things for me all the time,” she told Bravo. “I think it’s kind that my friends are here. I think that Dennis donated $10,000 to the two charities today. Everyday [people are kind]. My staff is kind to work with me and be crying that they’re so happy.”

The status of Shields and Frankel’s relationship was unclear leading up to his death. Appearing on the Listen Up Show podcast, Shields explained where he and Frankel stood, saying: “About four weeks ago we were still together.” He also praised Frankel for being a “great mom.”

4. His Company LawCash Reportedly Cost New York Taxpayers Millions of Dollars

Earlier this year, Shields’ company was accused of encouraging questionable lawsuits against the state of New York, therein costing the taxpayers millions of dollars. “Fraudulent claims and lawsuits cheat taxpayers and takes precious resources away from critical services,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer. “It’s unacceptable for any company to game the system for an easy buck at the expense of everyday New Yorkers.”

LawCash, which Shields founded in 2000 and ran until his death, reportedly has thousands of clients with pending lawsuits, and each of them are charged with interest rates as high as 124 percent. According to the New York Post, that’s nearly five times the 25 percent limit set by the state. Any higher, and companies are breaching “criminal usury” territory.

The Post reported that LawCash, along with a handful of similar firms, cost taxpayers an estimated $722 million in payouts during 2017. Shields denied these claims outright. “I could send you what the actual charges were,” he told the publication. “And they’re nowhere near what the lawyer says they were.”

5. He Published 2 Novels & Produced the Broadway Play ‘Indecent’

In addition to his professional services, Shields contributed heavily to the arts throughout his career. He wrote two novels, 2010’s God Went Fishing and 2012’s Urgency of Now, both of which received positive reviews from critics. He also acted in the 2009 experimental drama The Girlfriend Experience. The film, directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh, grossed an estimated $1 million at the box office and earned ecstatic reviews from critics. It later spawned the Starz television series of the same name.

Shields was also a producer on the Broadway play Indecent. Written by Paula Vogel and directed by Rebecca Taichman, Indecent ran for 128 performances between April and August 2017.