John Daniel Carothers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Daniel Carothers is a white man accused of burning a black man alive earlier this year.

Now, Carothers is on trial for his murder- and it was just revealed that he has been a known member of white supremacist groups for several years.

Carothers is on trial for allegedly lighting 40-year-old Robert Miller on fire and killing him. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Carothers Is Accused of Burning 40-Year-Old Robert Miller to Death in March, 2018

White supremacist John Carothers set black man Robert Miller on fire out of pure hate. He wrote A letter from jail to a white supremacist organization bragging about the murder, giving prosecuters the evidence they needed for motive. pic.twitter.com/J09J0LJx3D — Beyond The Industry (@BTI_Media) August 28, 2018

Carothers is accused of pouring accelerant onto Millers, igniting him and watching him die, according to News Channel 5. There is no specific Hate Crime law in Tennessee but District Attorney Jennings Jones has suggested that he might pursue something called a “hate crime enhancement” if Carothers is found guilty, which would lead to a harsher sentencing.

The murder apparently occurred at a halfway house for veterans, where the two men were living.

2. Carothers Reportedly Wrote Miller a Letter Written to a White Supremacist Group

John Daniel Carothers has been charged with murder for burning a black man to death. He wrote a letter from jail to a white supremacist: “I believe the bible is about white people and for white people.” https://t.co/aYuuGdjM7b — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) August 29, 2018

While in jail, Carothers attempted to send a letter to a white supremacist group, in which he wrote, “I believe the Bible is about white people and for white people. I am in the Rutherford County Jail for burning a black man I set on fire with lighter fluid poured on his head.”

3. Carothers Has Since Been Found to Be a Subscriber of ‘Christian Identity’

John Carothers allegedly wrote a letter admitting to the murder and sent it to a Christian Identity white supremacist group. https://t.co/ObyUOAaVrV — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) August 29, 2018

According to The Huffington Post, Carothers has recently been revealed to subscribe to “Christian Identity,” a racist, anti-semitic ideology that believes white Europeans are the true Israelites, that Jews are the spawn of Satan, and that non-whites are “mud people.”

Carla Hill, a senior investigative researcher at the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, told Huffington Post that Carothers has been on her radar “for years,” saying, “He comes from a family that practices a particularly vitriolic brand of white supremacy that’s explicitly very racist and anti-Semitic.”

4. In 2009, Carothers Was Spotted With His Son Passing Out National Alliance Pamphlets

WHY pin your #WhiteSupremacist rap on Jesus? “To my brothers & sisters in Jesus Christ our savior and Lord, My name is John D. Carothers and I believe the Bible is about white people and for white people,…I am in Rutherford County jail for burning a black man.” My God. https://t.co/d2ba2NH32q — Rev. Cornell Wm. Brooks, Esq. (@CornellWBrooks) August 28, 2018

Carother’s son, Michael Weaver, is also a white supremacist, and according to The Huffington Post, he was named National Alliance’s “Activist of the Year.” He, too, has a criminal record, and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2011 after he pepper-sprayed a black man in the face.

Carother was also seen handing out National Alliance pamphlets with his son at a gun show in Columbus, Georgia in 2009. The National Alliance is a neo-Nazi group that calls for the eradication of Jews and non-white people from America.

5. Carothers Faces Charges of First-Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment & Aggravated Arson

John Daniel Carothers has been charged with murder for burning a black man to death. He wrote a letter from jail to a white supremacist: “I believe the bible is about white people and for white people.” https://t.co/ASpkx08Bat — Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) August 28, 2018

Carothers currently faces charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and aggravated arson. Carothers has been charged with second-degree murder twice before. He was convicted of the crime in 1999, and pleaded to a lesser charge in 2011.