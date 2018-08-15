Lara Trump Pumps Iron in New Workout Video

Lara Trump hit the gym on Wednesday morning and shared a clip from her morning workout on Instagram. The wife of President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, was working out with her personal trainer, Michael Maloney. He filmed her as she lifted a barbell from a squat position, working multiple muscles in her body, including her arms, her core, and her legs.

In the video below, you can see Lara Trump pumping iron. You can also hear Maloney give her a couple of tips to improve her posture, making sure that her muscles are engaged and that she’s getting the most out of the exercise.

Good morning 🌞💪🏽🔥 cc: @teammaloney A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on Aug 15, 2018 at 5:59am PDT

Lara Trump really enjoys working out. She seems to love pushing herself and has found a good groove with Mahoney. The two have been working out together for more than a year — Mahoney even trained Mrs. Trump when she was pregnant, keeping her body in the best shape right up until she gave birth!

“I was always a little worried, because I had heard different things from different people about their pregnancies; some people have to stay in bed for months… you never know what you’re going to get. I knew I needed to workout for my sanity, and I try and make it a daily habit if I can, so I count myself very lucky that I have been able to keep doing that while pregnant,” she previously told the Daily Mail.

Mahoney is a very well-known trainer in the New York City area.

“Coach Maloney will help you transform your body, mind and lifestyle with comprehensive training and 24/7 access to our materials. Buy an exclusive coaching package, join as a monthly member or subscribe today and be a part of a winning team,” reads the Team Maloney website. He specializes in body sculpting for both men and women.

Aside from hitting the gym with her trainer, Lara Trump is also an avid runner. Back in December, she ran a half marathon in Florida — three months after giving birth to her son.

“The 35-year-old wife of Eric Trump ran a half marathon in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, proudly posing for photos with her husband and their baby boy after completing the 13.1-mile race,” the Daily Mail reported at the time.