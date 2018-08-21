Map of Where Mollie Tibbetts’ Body Believed to Be Found

It is believed that the body of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts has been located in Poweshiek County, Iowa, which you can see on the map above. Police have not yet confirmed the exact location of the tragic discovery, but Tibbetts’ father, Rob Tibbetts, has confirmed that the body found is that of his daughter’s. Tibbetts was just 20 years old.

At least one media outlet reported that the medical examiner arrived at an area located off of Highway 21 near Guernsey, Iowa. If you zoom in on the map above, you will see this area in the bottom right quadrant of the outlined red box.

“We just watched a medical examiner vehicle drive down this road off HWY 21 near Guernsey, IA. DCI confirms body found in rural Poweshiek County. Crimestoppers of Central Iowa says believes body is of #MollyTibbetts No word yet if this is in fact the location,” Tommie Clark of KCCI tweeted a short while ago.

Tibbetts went missing back on July 18. At the time, she had been dog-sitting at a home in Brooklyn, not too far from the location described in the above tweet. The map below shows a route from Brooklyn, Iowa, to Guernsey, Iowa. As you can see, the two towns are only about 10 miles away from one another.

“Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was reported missing after she failed to respond to messages from her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and did not show up for work. She was last seen jogging around Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. on July 18,” Fox News reported.

Further details about the condition of the body were not made available. Tibbetts’ cause of death has also not yet been released. Police have announced that they will hold a press conference later this afternoon.