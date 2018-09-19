Stormy Daniels Lawyer Mentions Ben Roethlisberger in Tweet

Is Ben Roethlisberger mentioned in Stormy Daniels’ new book? Her attorney hinted as much on Twitter, writing, “We have no further comment at this time regarding the details relating to Ben Roethlisberger in the book.” The mention of the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is not explained further in the tweet.

Here’s the tweet posted by Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, on September 18, 2018. The Roethlisberger mention was overshadowed by reports that Daniels’ book contains graphic details about Donald Trump’s penis size and sexual performance, comparing his genitals to a Mario Kart character that looks like a mushroom.

We have no further comment at this time regarding the details relating to Ben Roethlisberger in the book. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 18, 2018

Avenatti also tweeted about that portion of the book, writing, “The most important thing about @stormydaniels book is not the description of her sex with Mr. Trump. It is instead her description of her life and role as a modern woman unafraid to speak truth to power. I am proud to call her my client and my friend.”

Donald Trump denies having sex with Daniels; alleged hush money paid to Daniels through Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen has given the old allegations by the porn star new currency, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniels Previously Claimed that Ben Roethlisberger Walked Her to Her Room the Night After the Alleged Trump Sex Act

Stormy Daniels previously gave a lengthy account of the alleged Trump affair to In Touch Magazine. In it, she mentioned that she saw Ben Roethlisberger the next day. The passage reads:

I ended up leaving and the next night I saw him again at a party. It was in the downstairs of the hotel I was in and he was hanging out with Ben Roethlisberger. When I got there, he was already with him. He had Keith, his bodyguard, call me and ask me if I was coming. When I got there, I called Keith and he told me where he was sitting and he brought me over. And he was hanging out with Ben for a long time. A couple other people around, nobody famous. Mostly people trying to hang on to them. Ben had just won the Super Bowl that year. Donald excused himself. He had to leave, I don’t remember why, and he made Ben promise to take care of me. I stayed another 15-20 minutes and Ben Roethlisberger actually walked me up to my room that night because Donald told him to. Yeah, he walked me all the way to my hotel room.

The book, entitled Full Disclosure, is scheduled for release on October 2, 2018.

The Pittsburgh City Paper reported that Avenatti told the newspaper that he wrote the tweet because he was “contacted by numerous media outlets and being asked about a portion of the book.”

READ NEXT: See Mario Kart & Trump Memes