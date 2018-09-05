Bobby Brown Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Beginning tonight on BET, Bobby Brown will offer insight to his life and career in a two-night biopic called The Bobby Brown Story.

And as fans and viewers across the country learn more about the musician and his turbulent relationship with the late Whitney Houston, they will undoubtedly grow curious about other aspects of his personal life.

How much is Bobby Brown worth? What’s his net worth, and where does his money come from? Get the details here.

1. He Has a Net Worth of $2 Million

Bobby Brown has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The artist was born in Massachusetts in 1969. His hit songs, “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Humpin’ Around” got him started in the industry, but he really gained fame for his relationship with Whitney Houston.

Tonight’s biopic will offer details on that relationship, along with its many ups and downs.

In 2016, ABC’s 20/20 conducted an interview with Brown, in which he discussed his life, family, and music career.

At one point during the interview, Brown revealed that he and his first music group, New Edition, which he started at the ripe age of 9, were given $500 for their hit song, “Candy Girl”. They then spent the money on mopeds.

2. He Starred in a Reality Show with Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby was married to Whitney Houston from 1992 to 2007. Together, the couple had their daughter, Bobby Kristina Brown. They also starred in the reality show, Being Bobby Brown.

The reality show aired on June 30, 2005. It followed the R&B singer and his then-wife, Houston, and chronicled their day-to-day lives.

On February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston was found in a hotel bathtub. The autopsy report indicated she had drugs in her system like Benadryl, Xanax, Flexeril.

Three years later, Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, 21 at the time, was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the townhouse she had inherited from her mother.

3. Whitney Houston’s Estate Was Left to Bobbi Kristina

Whitney Houston left behind an estate of $20 million.

According to USA Today, in the circumstance that Bobbi Kristina died childless, the money went to her mother, Cissy Houston, and two brothers.

In February, Brown sat down to discuss his daughter’s life and death. He said of Bobby Kristina, “She was a beautiful young lady. And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen… Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

On what would have been his daughter’s 25th birthday, Brown hosted the Celebration of Serenity Gala in honor of Bobby Kristina. The funds went towards the Bobby Kristina Serenity House, a nonprofit organization created to raise awareness about violence and to provide aid to victims.

4. He Has Fathered Seven Children

Brown has fathered seven children. His eldest, Landon, was born in 1986. With his girlfriend, Kim Ward, he had a daughter, La’Princia, and a son, Bobby Jr.

Brown and Whitney met in 1989. Together, they had their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

In 2012, Brown married his second wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Bobby and Alicia share two children: Bodhi and Cassius. According to People, the two actually met before Bobby knew Houston. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Bobby said, “We met many years ago, many years ago… I believe I was about 18, and we were at a dance place, where people just go and work out their new moves… I met her there, and we became friends, we all hung out.”

5. He Filed a $1 Million Complaint Over a Bobby Kristina Biopic

Brown filed a $1 million lawsuit against TV One in 2017. The Wrap writes, “Brown’s $1 million-plus complaint alleged that TV One ‘knowingly and maliciously’ used his persona and life, and that the movie ‘contains defamatory and untrue depictions’ of him.”

The suit also is reported to have utilized information that producers learned while filming the couple’s reality show “Being Bobby Brown”.

Court papers obtained by The Wrap in 2017 indicate that Brown reached a settlement in the suit, though the terms were not disclosed.

The previous October, Brown lost his bid to block the film from airing.