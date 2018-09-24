Brett Kavanaugh & the ‘FFFFFFFourth of July’: What People Are Saying About it

Brett Kavanaugh’s yearbook page from his days at Georgetown Prep has undergone severe scrutiny and speculation in recent weeks. His yearbook page has only drawn more attention in light of the sexual assault allegations that have been brought against him by multiple women, most notably Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez.

One line in particular has left several people wondering, and has drawn the focus of Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for one of the Kavanaugh accusers who has yet to reveal her identity publicly.

Avenatti tweeted a cryptic message on September 23, explaining what he believed was the real meaning behind Kavanaugh’s “FFFFFFourth of July” shoutout in his yearbook page, as well as hinting of a knowledge towards other lines, too.

Here’s what you need to know about the speculation surrounding this strange phrase.

Avenatti Believes the ‘FFFFFFFourth of July’ Reference Is a Sexual Innuendo

Incriminating page from Brett Kavanaugh's yearbook. pic.twitter.com/EU6y3UUcRU — Jon Hutson (@JonHutson) September 24, 2018

In a series of cryptic tweets on Sunday evening, Avenatti revealed that he was representing a new Kavanaugh accuser, and that he had information related to Kavanaugh’s past, in addition.

Avenatti tweeted, “Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: ‘FFFFFFFourth of July.’ We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term ‘Devil’s Triangle.’ Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. # Basta”

Urban Dictionary confirms that “FFFF” often is an acronym for “Find ’em, Feel ’em, Fuck ’em & Forget ’em.”

What’s more, Kavanaugh also references “boofing” in his yearbook page, which is defined by Urban Dictionary as the “abuse of any licit or illicit substance via insertion into one’s rectum.”

As for the “Devil’s Triangle” term in Kavanaugh’s yearbook that Avenatti also references, Urban Dictionary defines it as “inserting your d*ck into all three holes,” or alternatively, “A threesome with 1 woman and 2 men. It is important to remember that straight men do not make eye contact while in the act. Doing so will question their sexuality.”