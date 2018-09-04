Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation Schedule: How Long Does It Last?

Today is the first day in what might be a long process to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. This is just the first day in his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Today’s hearing, which starts at 9:30 a.m. EasteThis is how long C-SPAN has blocked out for television coverage.) However, when the hearing ends today, it will just be the beginning. Read on for more details about the confirmation hearing schedule and how long it lasts.

Today’s hearing will likely consist mostly of opening remarks from Kavanaugh and the senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Typically on the first day, each opening remark doesn’t last longer than 10 minutes.

Tomorrow is the day that Kavanaugh’s major testimony will likely begin. The entire hearing process is expected to last approximately three to four days. Day three will have testimony from outside witnesses, and day two will focus on questions asked of Kavanaugh directly. This is how it worked when Gorsuch was confirmed last year, and is likely how the schedule will work again this year.

To give you an idea of how long the confirmation hearing process typically takes, here’s how long some of the more recent, longer Supreme Court confirmation hearings have lasted, over a period of days:

John G. Roberts, Jr. in 2005: 20 hours

Stephen G. Breyer in 1994: 20 hours

Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993: 20 hours

Clarence Thomas in 1991: 25 hours

Neil Gorsuch in 2017: 20 hours

One of the longer hearings was for Robert Bork in 1987, lasting 30 hours, and he was ultimately not confirmed.

The last justice to be confirmed was Gorsuch in 2017.

After the questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee, which are expected to last three days, the entire Senate debates and votes on the nomination (unless a filibuster happens). The last time a nominee was rejected was in 1987 when Bork was rejected during a full vote of the Senate.

Gorsuch is our best guide for the schedule for Kavanaugh’s hearing. Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing lasted three days, and that’s likely how long Kavanaugh’s will last too. The committee then decides if the full Senate will vote on the nomination. After this, the Senate votes. After the nominee is confirmed, the Secretary of the Senate sends the document, called a commission, to the President, which the President signs. Next, the document is signed by the attorney general, and the Justice Department seal is put on it. The President signs it, and the nominee is officially appointed to the Supreme Court. The commission is then handed over to the Justice Department, which will by signed by the attorney general, who puts the Justice Department seal on it.

Finally, the Justice takes the Constitutional and Judicial Oaths, required by the Judiciary Act of 1789.