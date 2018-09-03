Are Liquor Stores Open on Labor Day 2018?

Every year, Labor Day always falls on the first Monday in September. This year’s Labor Day Monday is on September 3, 2018. While many view Labor Day as the end to summer, the official ending of summer isn’t until the third week of this month. This year’s autumnal equinox actually falls on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Whether or not you view Labor Day as an end of summer celebration or not, you may be looking for some refreshments to enjoy the day. Unfortunately, most state liquor stores are closed, but, depending on which state you live in, they could be open. For example, Patch.com reported last year that all liquor stores in Massachusetts are closed, though Massachusetts liquor stores are not reported to be state-controlled. So, if you were hoping to go out on a last-minute liquor run for your Monday barbecue, you may be out of luck this year.

There are some states that do not have state-controlled liquor sales and distribution, and Legal Beer has reported the following states included in this category as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. The state of Kansas does not have liquor distribution controlled by the state, but liquor stores are closed by law on Labor Day, according to Legal Beer. Other holidays on which Kansas must closed down their liquor stores include Memorial Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Also, keep in mind that even if certain states do not have state liquor stores, many liquor stores may still remain closed. Also, mom-and-pop liquor stores in various areas may choose to close for the holiday.

In Pennsylvania, Trib Live reported that state liquor stores were open on some holidays, since the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board started opening state stores on various holidays after the passage of Act 39, which lifts restrictions on holiday hours. Act 39 “liberalized wine sales and made sweeping changes to state liquor policies.” Hours may vary in stores based on locations and owners.